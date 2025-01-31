Four thrilling games feature on MOTW schedule

Four thrilling games feature on MOTW schedule

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
31 January 2025, 11:00

The EHF has announced the Match of the Week schedule for the next two rounds, with the highlighted matches taking place in Northern and Eastern Europe in both the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the women's top-flight.

In round 12 of the EHF Champions League Women, 2016 champions CSM Bucuresti host the first MOTW in February when they take on HC Podravka Vegeta in the Romanian capital on Sunday 9 February.

CSM and Podravka are ranked third and fourth, respectively, and separated by just one point in group A as the tension builds towards the end of the group phase.

Round 13 sees the MOTW travel North for the Danish derby between Odense Håndbold and Team Esbjerg on Sunday 16 February. The highly anticipated clash can be pivotal for the top-two spots in group B and thus for direct entry into the quarter-finals.

The MOTW of the concluding round 14 will be announced in due time.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250131 MOTW Sked Text

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League gets underway again after the winter break and the IHF World Championship with round 11, which includes an eye-catching MOTW in Denmark.

Aalborg Håndbold are set to take on Barça on Wednesday 12 February in a rematch of the 2021 and 2024 finals, which the Spanish side both won. Aalborg are in a close battle with HBC Nantes and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged for the second spot in group B behind runaway leaders Barça.

In round 12, the MOTW takes place in the One Veszprém Arena in Hungary on Thursday 20 February, when the group A leaders host one of the teams of the season so far, Sporting CP.

The only defeat for One Veszprém HC so far this group phase happened in round 3 in Lisbon, where currently third-ranked Sporting impressed with a 39:30 victory.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250131 MOTW Sked Text2

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on eurohandball.com.

Match of the Week schedule

EHF Champions League Women:

  • Round 12 | CSM Bucuresti vs HC Podravka Vegeta – Sunday 9 February, 16:00 CET
  • Round 13 | Odense Håndbold vs Team Esbjerg – Sunday 16 February, 16:00 CET

Machineseeker EHF Champions League:

  • Round 11 | Aalborg Håndbold vs Barça – Wednesday 12 February, 18:45 CET
  • Round 12 | One Veszprém HC vs Sporting CP – Thursday 20 February, 18:45 CET

 

photos © Roland Peka (Veszprém); Lau Nielsen (Odense); Rene Schute (ball)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Denmark Vs Portugal MAL5425 AM
Previous Article Denmark challenge history makers Portugal in semi-final clash

Latest news

More News