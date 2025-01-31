Four thrilling games feature on MOTW schedule

In round 12 of the EHF Champions League Women, 2016 champions CSM Bucuresti host the first MOTW in February when they take on HC Podravka Vegeta in the Romanian capital on Sunday 9 February.

CSM and Podravka are ranked third and fourth, respectively, and separated by just one point in group A as the tension builds towards the end of the group phase.

Round 13 sees the MOTW travel North for the Danish derby between Odense Håndbold and Team Esbjerg on Sunday 16 February. The highly anticipated clash can be pivotal for the top-two spots in group B and thus for direct entry into the quarter-finals.

The MOTW of the concluding round 14 will be announced in due time.