Four thrilling games feature on MOTW schedule

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League gets underway again after the winter break and the IHF World Championship with round 11, which includes an eye-catching MOTW in Denmark.
Aalborg Håndbold are set to take on Barça on Wednesday 12 February in a rematch of the 2021 and 2024 finals, which the Spanish side both won. Aalborg are in a close battle with HBC Nantes and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged for the second spot in group B behind runaway leaders Barça.
In round 12, the MOTW takes place in the One Veszprém Arena in Hungary on Thursday 20 February, when the group A leaders host one of the teams of the season so far, Sporting CP.
The only defeat for One Veszprém HC so far this group phase happened in round 3 in Lisbon, where currently third-ranked Sporting impressed with a 39:30 victory.