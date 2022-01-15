Slovden DEN N33
Denmark cruise past Slovenia

EHF / Danijela Vekić15 January 2022, 22:40

Denmark’s second win, this time an 11-goal defeat of Slovenia, takes them through to the main round of the EHF EURO 2022.

Slovenia started very determined and their 6-0 defence caused problems for Denmark. It was a level game up until the 24th minute, when Denmark pulled ahead. Ljubomir Vranjes’s team didn’t recover from that gap, Niklas Landin built a wall and Denmark strolled to a 34:23 win.

GROUP A
Slovenia vs Denmark 23:34 (14:16)

  • Slovenia had a good start to the match and was even in the lead for a short period of time with another good performance by goalkeeper Joze Baznik, until Mathias Gidsel’s goals turned things around for the Danes
  • Nikolaj Jacobsen’s team were superior in the second half, moving to a seven-goal advantage inside 10 minutes
  • this is Denmark’s biggest EHF EURO victory against  Slovenia
  • it was all about players’ rotations for Denmark as almost everyone got their minutes on the court
  • the Grundfos Player of the Match was Mathias Gidsel, who ended the game with seven goals from seven shots

Back court magic

While Denmark’s goalkeeper Niklas Landin had another good match, with 14 saves, their back court line also displayed plenty of anticipation and speed on Saturday night.

The connection between right and left back was phenomenal. Mikkel Hansen jumped and scored eight times out of 13 attempts, to add to Gidsel’s seven.

I think our defence improved a lot in the second half and I had some saves and that is why we could finally take the lead and win the match. The Danish fans gave us strength when we needed, it has been very boring to play in empty arenas for a long time. They made the atmosphere incredible for us.
Niklas Landin
Goalkeeper, Denmark
We did a good first half and we played with a lot of energy. Everything was working for us. Denmark is one of the best teams in the world and in the second half they were better. With Niklas Landin between the posts just made harder for us.
Ljubomir Vranjes
Coach, Slovenia
