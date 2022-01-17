Denmark end preliminary round with three wins

There were no big surprises in the last match in Debrecen. Denmark proved they are favourites even when their big stars are not playing, while North Macedonia said goodbye to the EHF EURO 2020 with no wins in group A.

Kiril Lazarov’s team, once again, opened the match in an amazing way and quickly took a 4:0 lead. However, this did not last, and Denmark quickly took an unassailable lead. Both sides gave opportunities to players who had not played much in earlier matches.

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Denmark 21:31 (11:15)

North Macedonia had an amazing start, with a 4:0 run and three saves by Nikola Mitrevski, Denmark scored their first goal in the ninth minute

from the second quarter on it was all Denmark’s game, and they led by as much as 12 goals at 29:17 in the 54th minute

coach Nikolaj Jacobsen gave more minutes to the players with less playing time from first two matches. Jannick Green, recovered from Covid-19, guarded the goal, while Niklas Landin supported the team from the stands

Zharko Peshevski was perfect with six goals out of six attempts; the Macedonian fans sent off the team from the court with song and strong support

Niclas Kirkeløkke had amazing night in Debrecen, netted nine times and was elected Grundfos Player of the Match

VERY classy shot from Hans Lindberg as @dhf_haandbold 🇩🇰 end the #ehfeuro2022 preliminary round in style 👏 pic.twitter.com/kTDTsZEVTy — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 17, 2022



Denmark’s wide choice

Niklas Landin in the stands, other big stars like Mikkel Hansen not playing much and Denmark still won. Nikolaj Jacobsen proved he has many great players in his squad who might not have yet had their chance in the brightest spotlight.

Denmark’s wide bench gives them ability to rotate, and players like Niclas Kirkeløkke, Jacob Holm and Aron Mensing carried the team tonight. It gives Denmark a good base for the main round, as they travel to Budapest with three wins ahead of another set of exciting matches.