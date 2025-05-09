Scandinavian derby to decide runners-up as champions enjoy homecoming

MAL7445 V Filip Mishov
EHF / Björn Pazen EHF / Filip Mishov
09 May 2025, 14:00

With France making history by securing their maiden Men's EHF EURO Cup title in the  penultimate round, the Highlight Match in Rouen offers the possibility for the reigning European champions to celebrate the title with their own fans, as Norway travel to France to spoil the party and potentially collect their first points in the EHF EURO Cup 2026.

In a Scandinavian derby, Denmark will attempt to defend second place and thus, the runners-up position on home soil, while Sweden will look to end their four-match losing run against the world champions.

Highlight Match: France vs Norway

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • top welcomes bottom in the final round of EHF EURO Cup competition
  • EHF EURO champions France have won all their previous five matches, while Norway do not have a single point to their name
  • France won the reverse fixture 31:27, with Machineseeker EHF Champions League players Nedim Remili and Nicolas Tournat each netting five times
  • the biggest clash between the two was the final of the 2017 World Championship, won by France on home soil to secure their most recent trophy on the world stage
  • on Wednesday, France secured top spot with a close 32:31 win in Sweden, while the Norwegians conceded a heavy 26:39 defeat at home against the world and Olympic champions Denmark
  • current top EHF EURO Cup scorers for both sides are Elohim Prandi, who has scored 20 times for France, and Magnus Rød with 12 goals for the Norwegians

20250507 SWE FRA 033

Denmark vs Sweden

Sunday 11 May, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the Olympic and world champions returned to winning ways after coming out victorious from their trip to Stavanger, as Emil Madsen & co. defeated Norway 39:26 in the penultimate round, with the right back scoring seven goals
  • Denmark's incredible winning streak at home in all competitions was ended by the newly-crowned EHF EURO Cup 2026 winners France in round 4
  • Emil Jakobsen is the current top scorer in the EHF EURO Cup 2026 with 27 goals, while Mathias Gidsel is in second place with 24 goals to his name
  • the Danes secured a win (33:29) in the reverse fixture as Lukas Jørgensen was one of four players to score four times for the winning side in Linköping
  • Nikolaj Jacobsen's squad is unbeaten against Sweden since 2022, recording four wins in the process
  • second place in the EHF EURO Cup 2026 is on the line; Denmark are currently second with six points, while Sweden are in third place with four points, and the Swedes need a win by five goals or more to leapfrog the Danes into second

20250509 EURO Cup Quotes DEN
I think it will be a tough match, but I also think it will be an exciting one with a lot of pace. We played really good against Norway on Wednesday, so there are many things we can take on from that match. I think we played extremely well in some new constallations, considering we haven’t trained that much together. Even so, we went in and played such good offence with flow and good timing in our play, and I hope we can continue to do so on Sunday.
Emil Jakobsen
Left wing, Denmark

Photos © BILDBYRÅN

20250507 SUI Gersecondhalf2 (2)
