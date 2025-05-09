Scandinavian derby to decide runners-up as champions enjoy homecoming
With France making history by securing their maiden Men's EHF EURO Cup title in the penultimate round, the Highlight Match in Rouen offers the possibility for the reigning European champions to celebrate the title with their own fans, as Norway travel to France to spoil the party and potentially collect their first points in the EHF EURO Cup 2026.
In a Scandinavian derby, Denmark will attempt to defend second place and thus, the runners-up position on home soil, while Sweden will look to end their four-match losing run against the world champions.
I think it will be a tough match, but I also think it will be an exciting one with a lot of pace. We played really good against Norway on Wednesday, so there are many things we can take on from that match. I think we played extremely well in some new constallations, considering we haven’t trained that much together. Even so, we went in and played such good offence with flow and good timing in our play, and I hope we can continue to do so on Sunday.