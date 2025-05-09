Scandinavian derby to decide runners-up as champions enjoy homecoming

With France making history by securing their maiden Men's EHF EURO Cup title in the penultimate round, the Highlight Match in Rouen offers the possibility for the reigning European champions to celebrate the title with their own fans, as Norway travel to France to spoil the party and potentially collect their first points in the EHF EURO Cup 2026.

In a Scandinavian derby, Denmark will attempt to defend second place and thus, the runners-up position on home soil, while Sweden will look to end their four-match losing run against the world champions.