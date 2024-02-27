20240227

Denmark eye EHF EURO 2024 ticket as qualifiers continue

EHF / Courtney Gahan
27 February 2024, 13:30

The race for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 continues this week with rounds 3 and 4 to be played, starting with nine games on Wednesday and finishing on Sunday. This week is all about double-headers, with the majority of teams meeting the same opponents for their round 3 and 4 games. The exception is group 2, where matches were postponed in the earlier rounds and the schedule is therefore slightly different from other groups.

Wednesday’s Highlight Match will see Czechia hosting the Netherlands, with both teams eyeing an extension of their winning runs, but at least one team must farewell the series.

In group 8, where there are three teams rather than the standard four, Denmark have the chance to be the first from the qualifiers through to the final tournament alongside the co-hosts Austria, Hungary and Switzerland and title holders Norway.

The co-hosts and Norway continue their EHF EURO Cup campaigns on Wednesday as well, with both matches of this round taking place.

GROUP 1

Romania vs Croatia
Wednesday 28 February, 16:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • it is a clash of group leaders, with both teams holding the maximum four points from two wins in the qualifiers
  • Romania opened their qualifiers campaign with their biggest win ever in the EHF EURO qualifiers, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 49:18. That was also their most goals ever in a EURO qualifier
  • Romania have missed only one edition of the final tournament, in 2006, while Croatia have missed three, from 1998 to 2002. Both sides have contested every edition since
  • the teams fought for the bronze medal at consecutive editions of the EHF EURO — Romania placed fourth in 2018 and Croatia took the medal in 2020
  • in eight previous encounters between the sides, Croatia have won three times to Romania’s five

20240227 EURO Q Preview CRO Quote
A lot of us play in Romania, even tough their team is not the same as it was before. We do not have a time for some new ideas, so we need to improve our performance from December. My teammates are healthy, we all play good and I think it’s very good we are here again together.
Ivana Kapitanovic
Goalkeeper, Croatia

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Greece
Wednesday 28 February, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams enter round 3 aiming to collect their first points in the qualifiers, having lost to group leaders Romania and Croatia so far
  • neither side have reached the final tournament before, but Greece have been more regular participants in the qualifiers overall and in recent years, with 11 previous campaigns to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three
  • the mutual record shows three wins for Greece and two for Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • the last matches between the two, in the World Championship qualification stage in 2022, were very close — 23:21 for Greece in the first game and 22:21 for Bosnia in the second

GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Israel
Wednesday 28 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Slovakia have played one match in the qualifiers so far, losing to Ukraine by five goals
  • this will be Israel’s first match of the qualifiers
  • while Israel have never reached the final tournament, Slovakia have made it twice, but the last time was 10 years ago
  • Slovakia won all four previous games against Israel — three of them by around 20 goals
  • as some round 1 and 2 games in this group were postponed, the schedule has been adjusted and both Slovakia and Israel will play again on Thursday, with Slovakia taking on Germany and Israel meeting Ukraine

20240227 EURO Q Preview SVK Quote
It's a strange situation, we had to make a lot of changes in the roster in past few days. We have a difficult week ahead of us, we must adapt to the situation in the squad. We will try to prepare for these matches as best as possible. We are mainly concentrating on the match against Israel, then Germany, an opponent from the top of the world, is waiting for us right away.
Jorge Duenas
Head coach, Slovakia

GROUP 3

Highlight Match: Czechia vs Netherlands
Wednesday 28 February, 19:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • a clash of group leaders, as both teams bring the maximum four points into the match
  • Czechia did not make it to the last Women’s EHF EURO but had a great World Championship campaign at the end of 2023, equalling their best finish at the global event (eighth) while EHF FINAL4 2022 MVP Markéta Jerábková was top scorer
  • the Netherlands have made it to a total of nine final EHF EURO tournaments, including the last five, while Czechia have played seven
  • just over two months ago the teams met at the World Championship, with the Netherlands winning clearly, 33:20. The historical record shows six victories for the Dutch and four for Czechia
  • Czechia will miss usual captain and key wing Veronika Malá due to injury. For the Netherlands, two-time World Championship All-star Team goalkeeper Tess Wester has not been named, in favour of Yara ten Holte and Rinka Duijndam

GROUP 5

Azerbaijan vs Lithuania
Wednesday 28 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams take the court looking for their first points of the qualifiers, with two defeats in two games behind them
  • Azerbaijan have yet to qualify for the final tournament, while Lithuania have been waiting almost 30 years to do so again, after their one and only participation in 1996
  • Azerbaijan are playing the qualifiers for the first time since 2016. Lithuania have never missed a qualifiers campaign
  • Lithuania won all four previous mutual matches, with the latest played in 2014
  • Azerbaijan goalkeeper Lyubov Rasulova has made the fifth highest number of saves in the qualifiers, with 20, while Lithuania keeper Evita Zilionyte is joint-first for most penalty saves

GROUP 6

Bulgaria vs Türkiye
Wednesday 28 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Türkiye have collected one point from one draw, against Serbia in round 2, while Bulgaria are the only team in the group without any points so far
  • neither team have qualified for the EHF EURO before. Türkiye have never reached any major tournament while Bulgaria played the World Championship twice, latest in 1990
  • Türkiye’s Asli Iskit-Caliskan is the joint-fourth top scorer of the qualifiers, with 14 goals in their two games, while her teammate Yaren Berfe Göker ranks in the top 10 goalkeepers for number of saves
  • overall, it is the eighth clash between these sides, who have not met in an official game since 2007, with Bulgaria winning five of the previous matches
  • Bulgaria are back in the qualifiers after last playing them in 2016, while Türkiye have been regular participants in this stage throughout the history of the event

GROUP 7

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands
Wednesday 28 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • another match with both teams aiming for their first points of the qualifiers, following two losses each in the first rounds
  • having never reached a major championship, the Faroe Islands are chasing the fairytale their men’s team have been living, after they qualified for the Men’s EHF EURO for the first time for the final tournament just played in Germany
  • Luxembourg also target their first participation in the final tournament
  • both teams are relative newcomers to the EHF EURO qualifiers, with Faroe Islands first participating in 2016 and Luxembourg making their debut in 2018. Neither side have won a game in phase 2, the current stage, before
  • it is the first mutual encounter between the teams

20240227 EURO Q Preview LUX Quote
Our opponent tomorrow is a strong team, one we certainly won't underestimate. They are a very physical team, but as we did in the beginning of the match against Sweden, we will strive to match our opponent's intensity.
Tina Welter
Left wing, Luxembourg
20240227 EURO Q Preview FAR Quote
We look forward to playing the upcoming matches against Luxembourg. We are working hard and training well, and we will chase the four points that await this week.
Pernille Brandenborg
Line player, Faroe Islands

Iceland vs Sweden
Wednesday 28 February, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • two wins apiece mean Iceland and Sweden both enter round 3 of the qualifiers on four points, leading the group 7 table
  • although it is early days in the qualifiers, Iceland’s results so far have them on track to reach the final tournament for the third time, after participating in 2012 and 2010
  • Iceland just returned to the Women’s World Championship for their second participation in the global event after their debut in 2011
  • Sweden target their 14th EHF EURO berth, having played every edition since 2002 and missing only two in the history of the event
  • Sweden won all four of the previous encounters with Iceland
  • Sweden will miss two important players due to long-term injuries: wing Olivia Mellegard and line player and defensive specialist Anna Lagerquist. Iceland also miss some players, including key centre back Sandra Erlingsdottir, who is pregnant

GROUP 8

Poland vs Denmark
Wednesday 28 February, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • in the only group with three teams instead of four, Poland are set to play their first games in the EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers while Denmark expect their first big test
  • Denmark played Kosovo twice in the opening rounds, winning both games clearly and collecting four points
  • after taking silver at the EHF EURO 2022, Denmark secured bronze at the 2023 Women’s World Championship in December
  • Denmark have played every Women’s EHF EURO, while Poland have reached the last five in a row and a total of eight. One point against Poland in their double-header will be enough to book Denmark’s ticket for the 2024 edition
  • the teams have a long history against each other, having met 16 times before. Poland have not beaten Denmark since 1990, with 10 victories for the Scandinavian side from then

20240227 EURO Q Preview DEN Quote
After the amazing experience at the IHF World Championship at our home court back, we are really looking forward to playing international matches again and following up on the results we delivered in December. It will be two important matches where Poland, like us, are determined to try and secure a ticket to the EHF EURO. So, we need to put full focus on these two matches before hopefully celebrating a EURO 2024 ticket as group winners by the end of the week.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Denmark

EHF EURO CUP

Hungary vs Switzerland
Wednesday 28 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • so far in the EHF EURO Cup 2024, both teams have collected two points, after beating Austria, and lost to Norway
  • while Switzerland beat Austria by more (33:27 compared to 34:32 for Hungary against the same opponents), they also lost more clearly to Norway (29:44 versus a 31:38 result in Hungary’s match against the EURO title holders)
  • due to their slightly better goal difference, Hungary are second-ranked ahead of Switzerland in third on the table
  • Hungary right back Katrin Klujber is the second top scorer of the Cup with 15 goals; she is one ahead of Switzerland’s Mia Emmenegger on 14
  • Hungary are a vastly more experienced side than Switzerland. They have played every EHF EURO, while Switzerland made their debut in 2022 — their first appearance at any major championship

20240227 EURO Q Preview HUN Quote
The World Championship gave us a big boost, especially the last match and the fact that we managed to win the right to participate in the Olympic qualifier tournament. This week the EHF EURO Cup matches against Switzerland are a great opportunity to improve, as this is our main goal in this very busy year.
Blanka Böde-Bíró
Goalkeeper, Hungary

Norway vs Austria
Wednesday 28 February, 19:15 CET, live on EHFTV

  • current EHF EURO title holders Norway won both games in the EHF EURO Cup openers while Austria were defeated twice
  • Austria left back Ines Ivancok is the top scorer of the EHF EURO Cup, with 17 goals in two games
  • co-hosts of the upcoming Women’s EHF EURO, Austria are looking forward to a return to the final tournament after their last participation in 2008
  • Norway are the record title holders at the Women’s EHF EURO and have played every edition of the event, missing the semi-finals only twice
  • Norway captain Stine Oftedal will miss these two rounds of EHF EURO Cup matches because of a broken nose suffered during a club training session

20240227 EURO Q Preview NOR Quote
It has been fantastic to become a mother and that has given me a lot of motivation and joy for playing handball again. Now my motivation is very strong to get in the best shape of handball and my main goal this season is obviously to participate in the Olympics in the summer.
Veronica Kristiansen
Left back, Norway

Main photo © Lars Moeller

