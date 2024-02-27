Denmark eye EHF EURO 2024 ticket as qualifiers continue
The race for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 continues this week with rounds 3 and 4 to be played, starting with nine games on Wednesday and finishing on Sunday. This week is all about double-headers, with the majority of teams meeting the same opponents for their round 3 and 4 games. The exception is group 2, where matches were postponed in the earlier rounds and the schedule is therefore slightly different from other groups.
A lot of us play in Romania, even tough their team is not the same as it was before. We do not have a time for some new ideas, so we need to improve our performance from December. My teammates are healthy, we all play good and I think it’s very good we are here again together.
It's a strange situation, we had to make a lot of changes in the roster in past few days. We have a difficult week ahead of us, we must adapt to the situation in the squad. We will try to prepare for these matches as best as possible. We are mainly concentrating on the match against Israel, then Germany, an opponent from the top of the world, is waiting for us right away.
Our opponent tomorrow is a strong team, one we certainly won't underestimate. They are a very physical team, but as we did in the beginning of the match against Sweden, we will strive to match our opponent's intensity.
We look forward to playing the upcoming matches against Luxembourg. We are working hard and training well, and we will chase the four points that await this week.
After the amazing experience at the IHF World Championship at our home court back, we are really looking forward to playing international matches again and following up on the results we delivered in December. It will be two important matches where Poland, like us, are determined to try and secure a ticket to the EHF EURO. So, we need to put full focus on these two matches before hopefully celebrating a EURO 2024 ticket as group winners by the end of the week.
The World Championship gave us a big boost, especially the last match and the fact that we managed to win the right to participate in the Olympic qualifier tournament. This week the EHF EURO Cup matches against Switzerland are a great opportunity to improve, as this is our main goal in this very busy year.
It has been fantastic to become a mother and that has given me a lot of motivation and joy for playing handball again. Now my motivation is very strong to get in the best shape of handball and my main goal this season is obviously to participate in the Olympics in the summer.