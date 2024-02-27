Denmark eye EHF EURO 2024 ticket as qualifiers continue

Wednesday’s Highlight Match will see Czechia hosting the Netherlands, with both teams eyeing an extension of their winning runs, but at least one team must farewell the series.

In group 8, where there are three teams rather than the standard four, Denmark have the chance to be the first from the qualifiers through to the final tournament alongside the co-hosts Austria, Hungary and Switzerland and title holders Norway.

The co-hosts and Norway continue their EHF EURO Cup campaigns on Wednesday as well, with both matches of this round taking place.

GROUP 1

Romania vs Croatia

Wednesday 28 February, 16:30 CET, live on EHFTV