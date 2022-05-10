Descat and Montpellier in search of “two perfect games”

The notable absentees will also force Descat himself even more in the spotlights.

In his third season in the South of France, the left wing has developed into one of the leaders on the court.

Not only is he Montpellier’s leading scorer with 65 goals, he is also one of the players who speak up – in good times and in bad times.

“Leaders are chosen by the coach, not me,” Descat said. “I am just trying to be myself. I am not going to play any differently because players are injured. But, of course, it is my duty to give everything so that we can make it to Cologne again.”

The two-time champion are approaching the top the EHF Champions League again – after one year in the EHF European League, where they lost in the quarter-finals to eventual finalists Füchse Berlin.

Wins against THW Kiel, FC Porto or HC Vardar 1961 have given head coach Patrice Canayer and his team the confidence they need heading into the tie with Kielce.

“With us, it is all or nothing. Either we are magical or terrible. We know what we can do, but we also know what we are missing in order to be on the top,” Descat said.

So, Montpellier will need “two perfect games” against Kielce in order to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 2022 on 18/19 June.

“Over the course of one game, we can do anything, we clearly have our chance,” Descat said.

“Kielce are an impressive team, they beat Barça twice and finished first of their group, but that does not count anymore.”