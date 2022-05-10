0 EHF FINAL4 debutants, 3 Spanish coaches, 6,884 goals

0 teams have won the EHF FINAL4 in consecutive years since the event was implemented in the 2009/10 season.

0 teams won both play-off matches; three of the eight matches ended in a draw.

0 quarter-finals are national derbies, although Germany and France still have two teams in the competition.

0 teams in the quarter-finals have not played at an EHF FINAL4 before.

1 former CL winner failed in the play-offs: Vardar, winner in 2017 and 2019, lost to Veszprém.

1 EHF FINAL4 was played without a team from either Germany or Spain: in 2018, when three French teams (Montpellier, Nantes, PSG) and one Macedonian (Vardar) were the participants.

2 group winners and two runners-ups advanced to the quarter-finals directly after the group phase: Aalborg and Kiel from group A, Kielce and Barça from group B.

3 quarter-finalists are led by a Spanish coach: PSG (Raul Gonzalez), Kielce (Talant Dujshebaev), and Barça (Carlos Ortega).

3 times only in 12 years, the EHF FINAL4 winners have made it to Cologne again the following year: Barcelona in 2012, Kiel in 2013, and Vardar in 2018; Barça could match the feat this season.

3 play-off matches ended in a draw: Elverum vs PSG and Porto vs Montpellier in the first leg, Veszprém vs Vardar in the second leg.

3 goals was the smallest overall winning margin in the play-offs: Flensburg vs Szeged 60:57

3 men have won the CL as player and as coach, and two of them can win it again this year: Talant Dujshebaev (now Kielce coach), Filip Jicha (Kiel), and Roberto Parrondo.

3 participants of the EHF FINAL4 2021 can still qualify for this season’s final tournament: Barça, Aalborg, and PSG; the fourth team, Nantes, have been playing in the EHF European League this season.