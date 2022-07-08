DHB seeks alternative venue for EHF EURO 2024

In close consultation with the European Handball Federation, the DHB will initiate first talks whether Munich’s 'Olympiahalle' can be used as possible alternative.

For the time being, ticket sales for groups C and F in Munich have been put on hold. Tickets bought already for these two groups remain valid. Additional information will be given to all buyers in due course.

Munich is planned to host the two preliminary round groups from 11 to 16 January 2024. Iceland, if qualified, have been seeded in group C; Denmark, as bronze medallists of EHF EURO 2022, will play in group F.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be played from 10 to 28 January 2024 in Germany. The venues chosen are among the country’s largest arenas.