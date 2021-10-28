20211028 Dinamo Veszprem Main Image
EHF Champions League

Dinamo cap emotional night with amazing win

EHF / Adrian Costeiu28 October 2021, 21:15

Two teams that were heading in opposite directions in the EHF Champions League met in Bucharest on Thursday evening, but C.S Dinamo Bucuresti turned the tide in group B with a superb home win against Telekom Veszprém HC, 31:29.

It was an emotional game for two clubs who are linked through former Romanian line player Marian Cozma, who was murdered in 2009 while he was a Veszprém player.

GROUP B
C.S Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 31:29 (14:13)

  • Dinamo jumped to a 13:9 lead after a 5:1 run between the 18th and 26th minutes, but right wing Gasper Marguc's two goals during a 4:0 run for the visitors helped Veszprém tie the game
  • another 4:0 run late in the second half saw Veszprém tie the game, 27:27, but they only scored twice in the last six minutes
  • Veszprém lost influential centre back Rasmus Lauge early in the second half due to injury
  • with nine goals against Dinamo, Petar Nenadic jumped to third place in the top scorer standings in this season’s EHF Champions League Men, boasting a 38-goal tally, two shy of the top scorer, Vardar’s Timur Dibirov
  • both of Dinamo's wins this season have come at home – against powerhouses Kielce and Veszprém – and the Romanian side can dream about progressing to the knockout phase

Ghionea honours Cozma’s memory with superb game

It was an emotional evening between two sides who share a history through former Romanian line player Marian Cozma. Veszprém signed Cozma from Dinamo in 2006, but he was murdered in the Hungarian city in 2009. Dinamo always have a banner in their stands with Cozma’s name, while Veszprém erected a statue of Cozma in front of their arena.

The friendship was, however, not to be seen on the court. There were 12 suspensions and one red card for each team, shown to defensive stalwarts Robert Militaru and Veszprem’s Adrian Sipos, but also a superb performance from Dinamo right wing Valentin Ghionea. A former teammate with Cozma, Ghionea scored seven goals, taking his all-time tally in the EHF Champions League Men to 469 goals.

I want to dedicate the victory today to the father of Marian Cozma. It was a special game for him. Today, I am very, very happy and proud of my team. Everybody wanted to play; everybody wanted to win.


Xavier Pascual
C.S Dinamo Bucuresti head coach
We expected a difficult game. It was a bad match from our side because we did not react. As a coach, I am not satisfied. Until now we played five very good matches. It started with the defence, also with the running, and in the second half we missed a lot of shots.
Momir Ilic
Telekom Veszprém head coach
20211028 CLM Dinamo Veszprem Gallery1
20211028 CLM Dinamo Veszprem Gallery2
20211028 CLM Dinamo Veszprem Gallery3
20211028 CLM Dinamo Veszprem Gallery4
20211028 CLM Dinamo Veszprem Gallery5
20211028 CLM Dinamo Veszprem Gallery6
20211028 CLM Meshkov Elverum Gallery 4
Previous Article Gröndahl paves Elverum's way to victory
20211028 Flensburg Motor Steinhauser
Next Article Flensburg end winless run against Motor

Latest news

More News