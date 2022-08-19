Dodic heads MVP award winners

During a busy summer of Younger Age Category events, Spain claimed the M18 and M20 EHF EURO 2022 titles. With Jordi Ribera, Spain's senior men's national coach, attending both championships, Spain's stars of the future had the opportunity to impress the coach who has led the nation to two Men's EHF EURO gold medals.

While Barça youth player Djordje Cikusa Jelicic, who was named as the right back in the All-star Team of the M18 EHF EURO, was one of many Spanish players who showcased their skills this summer, no player from Spain collected a Most Valuable Player award.

From the eight Younger Age Category events played on the court, five players who received MVP awards featured in bronze medal-winning teams: Stefan Dodic, Jann Bamert, Dimitrios Panagiotou, Daniel Stanciuc and Claire Koestner.

After helping his side claim the Men's 18 EHF Championship 2 in Latvia, North Macedonia centre back Tomislav Dimkovski claimed the MVP award. At the Men's 16 Beach Handball EURO in July, Hungary's Bulcsu Hovan became the first player this summer to win gold and receive the highest individual award.

Stefan Dodic, who has already played in the EHF Champions League Men for HC Metalurg and HC Vardar 1961, starred for Serbia throughout the M20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal. After guiding Serbia to 30:26 win in the bronze medal match on the final day of the championship, the 19-year-old centre back received the MVP award for his performances in Portugal.

In November 2021, Dodic signed a deal with Polish champions Lomza Industria Kielce, but he spent the remainder of last season at Vardar.

🌟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐕𝐏𝐬 🌟🔟names to follow in the future! Who impressed you the most this summer? 👇



Dodic 🇷🇸

Kalandadze 🇬🇪

Bamert🇨🇭

Mittun🇫🇴

Panagiotou🇬🇷

Dimkovski 🇲🇰

Stanciuc 🇷🇴

Koestner 🇫🇷

Hovan 🇭🇺

Dikhtiar🇺🇦 #followthefuture pic.twitter.com/OAcLUxdCK7 — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) August 17, 2022

Nikoloz Kalandadze, the MVP of the Men's 20 EHF Championship 1 in Bulgaria, and Óli Mittun, who received the honour at the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Montenegro, finished as the top scorers at their respective tournaments.

Georgia's Kalandadze will play in the EHF European League Men qualification round 1 for Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc HB, while Faroese left back Óli Mittun has joined former Swedish champions IK Sävehof this summer. Mittun's tally of 80 goals in Montenegro propelled the Faroe Islands to finish ninth in Montenegro, and he now will hope to feature for Sävehof against AHC Potaissa Turda in their EHF European League qualification round 1 tie.

FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Rema played for Portugal at the M18 EHF EURO and the M20 EHF EURO. Rema made the All-Star Team at the M18 EHF EURO in Montenegro and showed that he might be a player to watch out for in the EHF Champions League Men.

List of MVPs:

Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 – Portugal

Stefan Dodic (Serbia)

Men's 20 EHF Championship 1 2022 – Bulgaria

Nikoloz Kalandadze (Georgia)

Men's 20 EHF Championship 2 2022 – Bulgaria

Jann Bamert (Switzerland)

Men's 18 EHF EURO 2022 – Montenegro

Óli Mittun (Faroe Islands)

Men's 18 EHF Championship 1 2022 – Israel

Dimitrios Panagiotou (Greece)

Men's 18 EHF Championship 2 2022 – Latvia

Tomislav Dimkovski (North Macedonia)

Men's 18 EHF Championship 3 2022 – Romania

Daniel Stanciuc (Romania)

Women's 16 European Open 2022 – Sweden

Claire Koestner (France)

Men's 16 Beach Handball EURO – Czech Republic

Bulcsu Hovan (Hungary)

Women's 16 Beach Handball EURO – Czech Republic

Yelyzaveta Dikhtiar (Ukraine)