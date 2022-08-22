Machineseeker becomes title sponsor of EHF Champions League Men

Machineseeker Group, Europe’s leading operator of online marketplaces for used machines and commercial vehicles, has been announced as new title sponsor for the EHF Champions League Men, Europe’s premium club handball competition.

The title sponsorship agreement commences with the start of the 2022/23 season and is initially limited until 30 June 2023.

The EHF Champions League Men will be named Machineseeker EHF Champions League. The EHF FINAL4 Men 2023, the competition’s final weekend and undisputed top event in Cologne, will be named TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023, highlighting one of the Group’s leading marketplaces.

As part of the sponsorship Machineseeker receives extensive exposure at all 132 matches in the EHF Champions League including floor stickers and LED presence as well as integration in all relevant digital channels and websites of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

Furthermore, Machineseeker will become part of the competition’s official logo with the new composite logo to be used on all relevant materials on site as well as in digital and print material.

Machineseeker’s engagement in the EHF Champions League follows their presence as a sponsor at German matches at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 in Egypt. The Group is also the biggest sponsor of Germany’s second football league and an official partner of the German Olympic Team – the title sponsorship of Europe’s premium handball competition is another lighthouse deal for the Group.

Commenting on the agreement, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: "We are very happy to welcome Machineseeker as title sponsor of the EHF Champions League and we are looking forward to working together to lift the competition to the next level. Machineseeker has been very active on the German sports sponsoring market, and we are confident that the EHF Champions League is the right platform to support their European expansion. All talks with Machineseeker have been marked by positivity and a forward-looking attitude. EHF Marketing is thankful for this approach and sees it as its commitment to justify the trust put into us and the EHF Champions League in the coming season."

Sven Schmidt, Managing Director of Machineseeker, said: "If we take the UEFA Champions League aside, the EHF Champions League is the most important European club competition. The title sponsorship strengthens our profile as the clear European market leader. Our marketplaces are number one in Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Northern Europe and Eastern Europe. This is a perfect fit with the EHF footprint."

Patrick Ratzke, Managing Director of TruckScout24, said: "I was in Cologne this year to experience the EHF FINAL4 live. For me, it is one of the best and most exciting sporting events in Europe. I am very happy that we can sponsor the EHF FINAL4 with TruckScout24, the European number 1 marketplace for commercial vehicles."