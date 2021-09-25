Dortmund top group A after crucial win against Brest

Few people would have expected BV Borussia 09 Dortmund to lead group A after three rounds of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22.

However, the German champions finished Saturday evening on top of the standings after their 30:27 win over Brest Bretagne Handball saw them leapfrog FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

GROUP A

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 30:27 (15:9)

centre back Alina Grijseels, the DELO EHF Champions League top scorer, had another outstanding game for Dortmund, scoring nine times to take her overall tally to 29 goals

the German side tied their longest unbeaten run of three matches in Europe's premier competition, set between January 2021 and February 2021

Brest’s attacking woes continue after a slow start to the season, as they have only scored an average of 25.7 goals per game

Dortmund and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, the top two sides in the standings, are the only unbeaten teams left in group A

in round 4, the German champions will look to extend their unbeaten run against CSM Bucuresti. Brest, who are currently fifth, will meet Podravka

Strong defence helps Dortmund remain unbeaten

Last season, in their first appearance in the DELO EHF Champions League, Borussia Dortmund only recorded four wins in the group phase. After only three games this season, they have already secured two wins.

A serious underdog at the start of the season, the German side are now leading the group after improving their defence, which has conceded an average of 27 goals per game. Dortmund's victory over last season’s runners-up was also one of their biggest wins in the competition.