EHF Champions League
CSM open account in tense clash against Podravka
It could have been CSM Bucuresti's worst start to a DELO EHF Champions League season, but the Romanian champions secured their first win in three games, 36:31, on Saturday evening against HC Podravka Vegeta.
GROUP A
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 31:36 (15:16)
- like in the previous two games, Podravka only had gas for the first half and were outplayed in the second period
- after two games in which she only scored a total of four goals, Romanian left back Cristina Neagu bounced back in style, scoring 14 times
- as backs Larissa Kalaus and Dejana Milosavljevic, who combined for 14 goals, lacked the freshness needed in crunch time, Podravka’s lack of depth was ultimately their undoing
- after being unavailable due to health issues, CSM right wing Malin Aune scored three goals in her Champions League debut for the Romanian side
- this was CSM’s best attacking outing since putting 36 goals past FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in October 2018
CSM’s backs hit the jackpot against Podravka
Their defence was still missing at times, but CSM showed their attacking prowess when everything started to click, as backs Cristina Neagu and Emilie Hegh Arntzen combined for 19 goals.
There are still teething issues to be resolved for the Romanian side, but as long as they keep their shooting efficiency at 63 per cent or higher, CSM will be a force to be reckoned with.
This wasn't easy game for us and it also wasn't a beautiful match for us. But the biggest thing for us was to win the game and for that I am happy.
It was a really hard match and I know that we left our heart on the court. We tried to give the best from us and maybe give some surprises to CSM. In the second half, we watched an amazing game from (Cristina) Neagu and that kind of player decided a lot of things in today's match.