CSM open account in tense clash against Podravka

It could have been CSM Bucuresti's worst start to a DELO EHF Champions League season, but the Romanian champions secured their first win in three games, 36:31, on Saturday evening against HC Podravka Vegeta.

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 31:36 (15:16)

like in the previous two games, Podravka only had gas for the first half and were outplayed in the second period

after two games in which she only scored a total of four goals, Romanian left back Cristina Neagu bounced back in style, scoring 14 times

as backs Larissa Kalaus and Dejana Milosavljevic, who combined for 14 goals, lacked the freshness needed in crunch time, Podravka’s lack of depth was ultimately their undoing

after being unavailable due to health issues, CSM right wing Malin Aune scored three goals in her Champions League debut for the Romanian side

this was CSM’s best attacking outing since putting 36 goals past FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in October 2018

CSM’s backs hit the jackpot against Podravka

Their defence was still missing at times, but CSM showed their attacking prowess when everything started to click, as backs Cristina Neagu and Emilie Hegh Arntzen combined for 19 goals.

There are still teething issues to be resolved for the Romanian side, but as long as they keep their shooting efficiency at 63 per cent or higher, CSM will be a force to be reckoned with.