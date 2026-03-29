Right in their second EHF European Cup Women season, Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK qualified for the next phase after a thrilling encounter in Greece and will face two-time semi-finalists MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia for a spot in the final. The semi-finals will be played on 18/19 April and 25/26 April.

QUARTER-FINALS

First leg 20:21. Score on aggregate 41:40 in favour of Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes.

Jazmin Mendoza Peralta was the hero of Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes in the second leg of the quarter-finals, as the 23-year-old netted the equaliser with four seconds remaining, which lifted her side to the semi-finals. The visitors had a flying 4:1 start, before Elche got the upper hand — and then extended their lead to 15:11 in minute 42. Atlético Guardes fought back, levelled for 19:19 in minute 58, before Carmen Claudino netted for the 20:19 lead. After a time-out, Jazmin Mendoza Peralta finally grabbed the chance to score the last goal — and her side only needed 41 goals in two matches to proceed.

First leg 30:36. Score on aggregate 65:64 in favour of Bursa Büyüksehir BSK.

After a thrilling match, Bursa Büyüksehir BSK made their semi-final dream come true. After the clear 36:30 win on home ground in the first leg, the tie was decided only with the last shot of the match. A buzzer-beater by Francisca Araújo João for the 34:29 — her ninth goal of the match — prevented Bursa from a penalty shoot-out. PAOK were dominant throughout the whole 60 minutes, and right after the break they had their first six-goal advantage (17:11). Bursa managed to reduce the gap to only two goals, at 20:22, and in crunch-time the hosts were ahead by six, but did not manage to increase the difference to seven, which would have guaranteed them a semi-final berth. Even 14 goals by the outstanding Olympia Andritsou and 13 saves by goalkeeper Naira Mendes De Almeida were not enough for the Greek side to proceed.