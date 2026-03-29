Score on aggregate 60:47 in favour of MSK IUVENTA Michalovce.
The decision in favour of the hosts had already been taken in the first leg on Friday. After Cabooter Fortes Venlo threw off with a strong start, leading 7:3, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce turned the match around with a 6:0 run from 4:8 to 10:8. Backed by a total of 15 saves of goalkeeper Jessy Bruls and seven goals of their top scorer Elisa Marsman, the Dutch visitors were on an almost equal level until the 22:24 in minute 53. But scoring only once until the final buzzer ended all hopes for Venlo. A 7:1 run in the last seven minutes provided Michalovce with a perfect base for the second leg on Sunday.
Having the 31:23 win in mind, Michalovce did not have to give 100 percent in the second leg — but, still, they had everything under control. Even in the close first half, Venlo were never ahead, and after the break, the hosts had no problems pulling ahead for the decisive 22:16 in minute 43. Even a short comeback of the visitors, who reduced the gap to 24:26, did not hurt Michalovce, as they scored the last three goals and secured progression.
Score on aggregate 56:38 in favour of Costa del Sol Malaga.
Like in Michalovce, the quarter-finals double-header in Malaga was already decided after Friday’s first leg. Leading from the first minute on — and extending the gap easily after the break — Costa del Sol Malaga did not leave any doubts on the winners. Last season’s semi-finalists Hazena Kynzvart were quite close until 14:17 in minute 35, but then they were overrun by the hosts. A 10:1 run for the 27:15 was the decisive move and, in the end, the gap was 15 goals. Top scorers were Isabelle dos Santos with eight strikes for Malaga and Veronika Vávrová, who netted six times, one third of all of Hazena Kynzvart' goals.
The rematch on Sunday was much closer — but the hosts were never endangered. 11 players combined for Malaga’s 23 goals. The top scorer of the second leg was Tereza Michalcová, who netted six times for Hazena Kynzvart. After nine minutes, the hosts were ahead by 6:2, as the overall margin rose to 19 goals. After the break, the Czech side reduced the difference to just one, but a double strike for the 22:19 secured Malaga’s second victory and a ticket to the semi-finals.