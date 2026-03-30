Four games given Highlight Match treatment as EURO qualifiers reach crescendo

Four games given Highlight Match treatment as EURO qualifiers reach crescendo

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European Handball Federation
30 March 2026, 10:00

Three matches in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers and one in the EHF EURO Cup 2026 have been selected as the Highlight Matches for April's international window, which will decide the remaining places at the EHF EURO and the semi-finalists of the EHF EURO Cup.

The Highlight Matches will have an extensive coverage on EHF EURO social media channels, including on Facebook, X and Instagram. Each match will also have English commentary on its EHFTV coverage.

The coverage begins on 8 April, when Belgium host Slovenia in a match that could see the visitors join Germany in qualifying for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 from group 3, or see the group thrown wide open, with Belgium and North Macedonia currently sitting two points behind the Slovenians with two games to play.

One day later, the attention turns to group 4, where current leaders Montenegro travel to Portugal knowing that a win will qualify them for the EHF EURO, but a defeat will see the sides go level on six points each.

No matter the result against Montenegro, Portugal will be looking to seal their spot in the final tournament when they go to Iceland in the first Highlight Match on 12 April. Iceland are currently bottom of the group, but have every chance of qualifying, as they sit two points shy of both Portugal and the Faroe Islands.

Also on 12 April, the EHF EURO Cup game between Norway and Slovakia will be the fourth and final Highlight Match of the week. Norway have already advanced to the semi-finals, but they will be keen to remain perfect in the competition and seal first place in group 1 by beating the Slovaks.

Highlight Matches: EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup

8 April, 20:10 CEST — Belgium vs Slovenia

9 April, 20:00 CEST — Portugal vs Montenegro

12 April, 18:00 CEST — Iceland vs Portugal

12 April, 18:00 CEST — Norway vs Slovakia

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