European Cup Men quarter-finals throw off with four exciting duels
The EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 is entering crunch time. Only eight teams remain in the competition, vying for the four tickets to the semi-finals over the next two weekends.
Action starts on Saturday with two matches at 18:00 CET. MOL Tatabanya KC and Nilüfer BSK meet in Hungary, while RK Celje Pivovarna Laško and ACS HC Buzau 2012 clash in Slovenia. On Sunday, Olympiacos SFP and GRK Ohrid meet at 16:00 CEST in Greece, followed by HC Izvidac and HC Karvina at 18:00 CEST in Bosnia and Herzegovina.