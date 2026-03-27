Overwhelming offences clash in Slovenia

Two of the top four offences of the competition meet on Saturday in Celje. RK Celje Pivovarna Laško have scored 36.5 goals per match and sit fourth among all teams, while their quarter-final opponents, ACS HC Buzau 2012, lead the pack with an impressive 38 goals per match.

Mai Marguč, Aljuš Anžič, Uroš Milićević, and Andraž Makuc have all scored at least 30 goals for the Slovenian club so far. The Romanian side has two 30-goal scorers in the squad: both Alexandru Mihai Tarita and Edin Klis have netted 32 times this season.

The key to advancing to the semi-finals will be how both defences can cope with their opponent’s attack. Buzau seem to have a slight advantage, conceding 28 goals per match, while Celje have conceded 31.8 goals on average in the previous rounds.

Photos © Ivo Dudek, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško