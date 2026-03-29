A win for Nykøbing, but a celebration for Thüringer

The EHF European League Women runners-up from 2022/23, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, began the match on the front foot, with the Danish club chasing a five-goal win to eliminate Thüringer HC's advantage from the first leg. Aggressive in defence and efficient in attack, the inspired Niels Agesen's squad displayed a ruthless performance in the first half and caught the reigning champions by surprise, resulting in a comfortable lead at half-time (22:18).

Just like in the first leg, Herbert Müller's squad turned up in the second half, as Johanna Reichert and her teammates improved both defensively and offensively to tie (26:26) the match in the 40th minute. Subsequently, as the minutes went by, the pressure was growing on Nykøbing, but, ultimately, Thüringer HC's experience and hard-earned advantage from the first leg proved too big for the visitors, who secured a victory but not a place at the EHF Finals Women 2026.