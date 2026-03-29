Thüringer clinch EHF Finals ticket despite close loss to Nykøbing
Thüringer HC suffered a one-goal defeat to Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in the return leg of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals in Germany, but their four-goal win from the first leg proved crucial in deciding the winner of the tie.
The reigning champions are set to defend their 2025 title, joining last year's bronze medallists JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, as well as Viborg HK and MOL Esztergom in the final weekend.
This victory today means so much to us. It's been a tough road to get here, full of challenges, setbacks, and intense matches. But the team never gave up fighting. They persevered, stood together, and deserved this reward for their hard work. Now we're in the final four and only the absolute top teams await us there. We know the upcoming challenges won't be any easier — on the contrary, they will demand everything from us. But these are exactly the moments we play handball for.