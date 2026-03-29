Thüringer clinch EHF Finals ticket despite close loss to Nykøbing

Thüringer clinch EHF Finals ticket despite close loss to Nykøbing

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
29 March 2026, 19:50

Thüringer HC suffered a one-goal defeat to Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in the return leg of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 quarter-finals in Germany, but their four-goal win from the first leg proved crucial in deciding the winner of the tie.

The reigning champions are set to defend their 2025 title, joining last year's bronze medallists JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, as well as Viborg HK and MOL Esztergom in the final weekend.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 36:37 (18:22)

Thüringer HC progress on aggregate (67:64) in the tie
Top scorers: Johanna Reichert 15/23 (Thüringer HC); Clara Lerby 11/14 (Nykøbing Falster Håndbold)

  • the visitors did not let the reigning champions take the lead in the first half, with NFH even boasting a six-goal lead (9:15) in the 17th minute
  • Mia Svele scored an incredible buzzer-beater ahead of the half-time break to give Nykøbing a four-goal (22:18) advantage and thus take the Danish club level in the tie
  • Thüringer's Johanna Reichert and Nykøbing's Clara Lerby scored seven goals each in the first half
  • Anne Christine Bossen displayed an excellent performance, as the NFH goalkeeper made 18 saves at 34 per cent save efficiency
  • Nykøbing Falster Håndbold were applauded by their own fans after the final whistle, who made the trip from Denmark to Germany to support their favourites

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A win for Nykøbing, but a celebration for Thüringer

The EHF European League Women runners-up from 2022/23, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, began the match on the front foot, with the Danish club chasing a five-goal win to eliminate Thüringer HC's advantage from the first leg. Aggressive in defence and efficient in attack, the inspired Niels Agesen's squad displayed a ruthless performance in the first half and caught the reigning champions by surprise, resulting in a comfortable lead at half-time (22:18).

Just like in the first leg, Herbert Müller's squad turned up in the second half, as Johanna Reichert and her teammates improved both defensively and offensively to tie (26:26) the match in the 40th minute. Subsequently, as the minutes went by, the pressure was growing on Nykøbing, but, ultimately, Thüringer HC's experience and hard-earned advantage from the first leg proved too big for the visitors, who secured a victory but not a place at the EHF Finals Women 2026.

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This victory today means so much to us. It's been a tough road to get here, full of challenges, setbacks, and intense matches. But the team never gave up fighting. They persevered, stood together, and deserved this reward for their hard work. Now we're in the final four and only the absolute top teams await us there. We know the upcoming challenges won't be any easier — on the contrary, they will demand everything from us. But these are exactly the moments we play handball for.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC
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Christian Heilwagen
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Christian Heilwagen
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Christian Heilwagen
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Christian Heilwagen
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Christian Heilwagen
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Christian Heilwagen
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Christian Heilwagen
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Christian Heilwagen

Photos © Christian Heilwagen

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