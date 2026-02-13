Czech trio with high expectations

Czechia is represented by three teams in the Last 16, more than any other nation. HCB Karvina sit at the top of the league with 17 wins, only two losses and four points clear of third-placed Dukla Praha. Since losing the second leg of round 3 in the EHF European Cup, Karvina have won 10 of their 11 matches played in domestic competitions — the national league and cup.

Praha have a similar record, winning eight of their last 10 matches since advancing to the Last 16. Safe to say that both sides arrive with a positive feeling ahead of their EHF European Cup clashes.

It is a different and more difficult situation for the third Czech team still in the competition — SKKP Handball Brno are ranked sixth in the league and have won only three of their last 11 matches. However, they managed to collect a draw against the second-placed team, Talent Plzen, on Wednesday, which could be a boost of confidence ahead of their Last 16 clashes.