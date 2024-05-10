Dramatic first legs prelude weekend's final showdowns

The final qualification round began with a bang on Wednesday, when Greece beat the Netherlands 31:27 in Kozani. The EHF EURO debutants from earlier this year have taken a big step to what would be just their second world championship after 2005, when they caused some upsets to finish sixth.

The Netherlands know all about rising quickly to handball's top table, and will be aiming to turn the tie around in Eindhoven on Sunday and reach back-to-back world championships for the first time.

Another side with just one prior qualification is Italy, but they gave themselves the ideal opportunity to double that number with a 32:26 win over Montenegro in Conversano-Bari. Not since 1997 have they played on the world stage, but 13 goals from Umberto Bronzo put them in control of the tie.

The teams cross the Adriatic Sea for the return fixture in Podgorica on Sunday, where stopping Bronzo will be Montenegro's main aim if they are to reach a third world championship as an independent nation.