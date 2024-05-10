Dramatic first legs prelude weekend's final showdowns

One of the 2023 host nations, Poland, is at risk of not qualifying this time after they were beaten 28:29 in Gdansk against local rivals Slovakia. The Slovaks have missed the last six world championships and have given themselves a great chance this time ahead of the home leg in Topolcany on Sunday.
Another big name who could not make home advantage count was Slovenia, who were downed 26:27 by Switzerland. Andy Schmid's men will be aiming to hold on to that slender lead in Winterthur on Sunday against the side who were bronze medallists as recently as 2017.
Wednesday was not such a good night for another legendary player turned coach, Kiril Lazarov, whose North Macedonia side lost 34:27 in Torshavn to the Faroe Islands, who are continuing their stellar 2024. The arena in Skopje will surely be bouncing on Sunday, as the Macedonians aim to recover the deficit.
Iceland have taken a huge step towards qualification after beating Estonia 50:25 in Reykjavik. The Estonians had no answer to Ómar Ingi Magnusson who struck 12 times. Barring a miracle in Tallinn, Iceland will be the first team from this phase to qualify, as the second leg is the only one taking place on Saturday.