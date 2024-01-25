MAL4621

Pots for 2025 World Championship qualification draw set

25 January 2024, 17:40

Ahead of the last five matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, the ranking of the teams in positions seven to 24 was determined, along with their progression through to qualification for the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship in Croatia, Denmark and Norway.

The three best-ranked teams from the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, except the host nations Croatia, Denmark and Norway, have qualified directly for the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship. Those are France, Germany and Sweden, who will, together with Denmark, play the semi-final matches of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.  

The remaining 11 spots will be decided through the Qualification Europe play-off matches.

The 11 teams in pot 1 of the draw are the teams ranked one to 17 at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, apart from Croatia, Denmark, Norway, France, Germany and Sweden who have qualified directly to the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship.

Pot 1: Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Austria, Iceland, Netherlands, Spain, Montenegro, Czechia, Poland and North Macedonia.

The second pot will consist of the seven remaining teams according to the final ranking of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, and the four teams from the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship Qualification Phase 2 Part 1 – the winners of Estonia vs Ukraine, Finland vs Lithuania, Belgium vs Italy and Slovakia vs Israel. Those four teams will only be known on 17 March 2024.

Pot 2: Georgia, Serbia, Faroe Islands, Switzerland, Romania, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the four teams from the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship Qualification Phase 2 Part 1.

The draw for the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship Qualification Phase 2 play-off matches is planned for Saturday, 27 January 2024. The Qualification Europe play-off matches will take place from 8 to 12 May 2024.

