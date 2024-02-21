Denmark remain top of men's national team rankings

The ranking takes into consideration the final positions at the three most recent major international handball tournaments: the Men's EHF EURO 2022 and 2024, and the 2023 Men's IHF World Championship, including their respective qualification matches.

The first place at any of the three championships is worth 160 points, with second place worth 144 points and third place 128 points. Denmark's bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2022, gold at the World Championship and silver at the EHF EURO 2024 gives them a total of 432 points, six more than France after the latter's EHF EURO 2024 gold, World Championship silver and fourth place at the EHF EURO 2022.

France are up two places compared to the previous ranking, published in July last year. EHF EURO 2024 bronze medallists Sweden have dropped from second to third, while Germany climbed from sixth to fourth after their fourth-place finish at their home championships.

The Faroe Islands are the biggest climbers of any of the 50 national teams in the ranking. They shot up 10 places to 20th following their successful debut EHF EURO, where they also finished 20th.

Greece have risen eight places in the rankings, up to 21st from 29th, while Austria rose seven spots from 20th to 13th thanks to their eighth-place finish at the EHF EURO 2024.

Of the teams participating at the EHF EURO 2024, Poland were the biggest fallers, dropping four places in the rankings from 12th to 16th. The Poles finished 16th at the EHF EURO after failing to make the main round.

The ranking will be the basis for the seeding of teams for the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, with the draw scheduled in spring 2024.

