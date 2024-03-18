Lineup complete for Men's World Championship qualification

Lithuania came through the closest tie, edging out Finland in a shootout for a 50:49 win on aggregate.

The teams played to a 20:20 draw in Vantaa on Wednesday and there was also no winner after 60 minutes in Alytus on Sunday: 26:26. Ultimately, veteran Aidenas Malasinskas converted the decisive penalty shot for Lithuania to win the shootout 4:3 and to set up a meeting with Hungary for a place at the final tournament next January.

There was no such drama in the other three ties, though Slovakia had two narrow wins – 26:25 and 26:24, with Martin Posek netting 12 times in total – over Israel in their home double-header that took place in Topolcany regarding the current situation in Israel. Slovakia take on Poland in the decisive qualification round.

Italy opened their duel with Belgium with a commanding 29:25 away win in Hasselt, with Davide Bulzamini scoring nine times, before rounding off the task four days later with a 33:31 win in Pescara, including nine goals this time from Thomas Bortoli, for an aggregate 62:56 victory. Italy’s final hurdle on the way to the World Championship is Montenegro.

Estonia recorded the biggest overall win, 73:62, against Ukraine. They won the first leg 32:29 at home despite Ihor Turchenko’s 13-goal outing, before adding a comprehensive 41:33 win in the return, which was played in Lithuania due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Estonia are the opponents of Iceland in the final round of qualification.

Click here for all results and match details of 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship, European qualification phase 2 part 1 as well as the full lineup of 11 pairings in the decisive phase 2 part 2.

Host nations Croatia, Denmark, and Norway, as well as France, Sweden, and Germany as three best non-host nations of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 are already guaranteed of their place at the final tournament.