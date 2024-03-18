20240318

Lineup complete for Men's World Championship qualification

Estonia, Italy, Lithuania, and Slovakia are through to the last round of the European qualification for the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship, after winning their ties in part 1 of phase 2 last weekend. The 11 pairings for the final round of qualification, to be played on 8/9 and 11/12 May, are now set.

Lithuania came through the closest tie, edging out Finland in a shootout for a 50:49 win on aggregate.

The teams played to a 20:20 draw in Vantaa on Wednesday and there was also no winner after 60 minutes in Alytus on Sunday: 26:26. Ultimately, veteran Aidenas Malasinskas converted the decisive penalty shot for Lithuania to win the shootout 4:3 and to set up a meeting with Hungary for a place at the final tournament next January.

There was no such drama in the other three ties, though Slovakia had two narrow wins – 26:25 and 26:24, with Martin Posek netting 12 times in total – over Israel in their home double-header that took place in Topolcany regarding the current situation in Israel. Slovakia take on Poland in the decisive qualification round.

Italy opened their duel with Belgium with a commanding 29:25 away win in Hasselt, with Davide Bulzamini scoring nine times, before rounding off the task four days later with a 33:31 win in Pescara, including nine goals this time from Thomas Bortoli, for an aggregate 62:56 victory. Italy’s final hurdle on the way to the World Championship is Montenegro.

Estonia recorded the biggest overall win, 73:62, against Ukraine. They won the first leg 32:29 at home despite Ihor Turchenko’s 13-goal outing, before adding a comprehensive 41:33 win in the return, which was played in Lithuania due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Estonia are the opponents of Iceland in the final round of qualification.

Click here for all results and match details of 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship, European qualification phase 2 part 1 as well as the full lineup of 11 pairings in the decisive phase 2 part 2.

Host nations Croatia, Denmark, and Norway, as well as France, Sweden, and Germany as three best non-host nations of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 are already guaranteed of their place at the final tournament.

Six European teams book Olympic tickets

The men’s national team week also saw the three Olympic Qualification Tournaments being played as the last tickets for the handball event at Paris 2024 were allocated. All six spots went to European nations:

  • Spain and Slovenia earned the tickets from the tournament in Granollers, Spain, leaving Brazil and Bahrain behind
  • in Hanover, host nation Germany lost to Croatia 33:30 but both teams advanced to the Olympics, at the expense of Austria and Algeria
  • and in Tatabánya, hosts Hungary beat Portugal 30:27 in the all-decisive match to book their trip to Paris alongside tournament winners Norway, while Tunisia failed to make the cut

The draw for the Olympic men’s tournament is scheduled for 16 April in Paris.

 

photos © 2024 Wim Van Borm; Karl-Fredy Kruup

