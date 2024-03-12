Eight teams aiming to take next World Championship step

The five teams that advanced through Qualification Europe Phase 1 are joined by Ukraine, Belgium and Lithuania for four two-legged encounters to determine which teams will progress to the next stage.

The first two fixtures will be played on Wednesday 13 March, with Estonia welcoming Ukraine, and Italy travelling to Belgium.

Finland face Lithuania on Thursday, before Slovakia and Israel - both of whom progressed from the first stage - meet in Topolcany on Friday.

All four second legs will be played on Sunday, with Israel also playing their "home" leg in Topolcany, and both Lithuania vs Finland and Ukraine vs Estonia being played in Alytus, Lithuania, due to the respective ongoing conflicts in Israel and Ukraine.

Every match will be broadcast live and for free on EHFTV, though geo-restrictions may apply in some countries and territories.

The four victorious teams will progress to Qualification Europe Phase 2 Part 2, the final phase of European qualifiers before the World Championship.

Awaiting the winner of Estonia vs Ukraine for a two-legged tie is Iceland, while Poland will meet either Slovakia or Israel. The winner of Belgium vs Italy will play Montenegro, and either Finland or Lithuania have the task of facing Hungary, who finished fifth at EHF EURO 2024.

Click here for the full list of fixtures from Phase 2 parts 1 and 2.

As well as the hosts Croatia, Norway and Denmark; France, Sweden and Germany have already booked their places at next year's World Championship, as the three best non-host nations at the Men's EHF EURO 2024.