Flash quotes: media call, 10 May

GRAZ - Comments from H.C. Dunarea Braila line player Katarina Jezic (CRO) and head coach Jan Leslie (DEN), and CS Gloria 2018 BN centre back Cristina Laslo (ROU) and head coach Florentin Pera (ROU); Neptunes Nantes left back Tamara Horacek (FRA) and centre back Léna Grandveau (FRA)

H.C. DUNAREA BRAILA vs CS GLORIA 2018 BN

Katarina Jezic (CRO) – line player, H.C. Dunarea Braila

On the season so far:

“The road to Graz was hard. We are playing parallel in a strong Romanian league and due to last season's results we had to start in the first qualification round. We are satisfied with the results so far, but we know it is not the end.”

On the EHF Finals Women 2024 in Graz:

“All four teams came here with a clear goal - the trophy. We know it is not going to be easy. Every team has their own qualities. We are happy to have the opportunity to fight for it.”

On the semi-final game against CS Gloria 2018 BN:

“We have played against them three times this season already. They won two games in the league and we won one in overtime in the Romanian Cup. So, it is our time to win to have 2:2. There are advantages, of course, because of it, but also some downsides. We know every aspect of their game and they know ours. The team with more focus and better tactics and with a bit of luck will be the winning team.”

On her chance to fight for her second trophy in two seasons:

“It is a great thing. Of course, winning the EHF Champions League Women is a huge deal, but this is also a European trophy. For me, it is the same feeling. You always want to win and celebrate at the end. No matter the competition.

On her being the team's top scorer:

“I didn't know that information, I was surprised when I saw that news from the EHF. It is not very common for the line player to be the best scorer. I am happy, but I am not important, the team is and I want us to play well here in Graz.

Jan Leslie (DEN) – head coach, H.C. Dunarea Braila

On Braila's season since he took over in September 2023:

“It was a difficult start for us. I met the team in Iceland right before the qualification game against Valur. But we did well and since then we have been on the right path. I am proud to be here. We deserve it. We have played 12 amazing matches, won 11, so it was not only luck, but also a great team effort.”

On the EHF Finals Women 2024 in Graz:

“Now, I am not surprised we are here. However, at the start of the season, I thought it would be very hard for us.”

On the semi-final game against CS Gloria 2018 BN:

“Gloria also made great things this season and we have big respect for them. Right now, in Graz, it does not matter who you play against - a well known-opponent or someone else. We need to enjoy every moment and have a good time. Maybe, in a way, Gloria are the favourites and we are the underdogs, but we need to take every opportunity to win. Be at 100 per cent to win and try to surprise with something.”

Cristina Laslo (ROU) – centre back, CS Gloria 2018 BN

On being part of the EHF Finals Women 2024:

“It is a big thing for the club to be here in Graz. It is a historic moment in our second European season. I am grateful and satisfied. For me, it is my third time at the EHF Finals and I hope this time I will be able to play in the big final.”

On their undefeated run:

"I was thinking about it in my room and talking about it with my teammate. It is unbelievable. We have made great progress, we were going step by step and to be able to fight for the trophy, it just sounds crazy. We have everything in the club, the relations are amazing, and things are going so well and healthy that this team deserves it.”

On the tough quarter-final game against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC:

“The power of the group delivered in that game. I was so impressed with Mosonmagyarovari and I think they would also deserve to be here. Our team had a bit more experience and we handled the pressure greatly. That can be important here in Graz too.”

On the semi-final game against H.C. Dunarea Braila:

“I am really glad that we play against Braila in the semi-final. We have played against Nantes in the group phase already and those were tough games. I like to play against a well-known opponent, when you know all their strengths and weaknesses. Both teams need to increase their level and show better play in a crazy game.”

On the fans:

“It will be crazy in the hall, I promise you. Our fans are coming to Graz and I know they will be an important boost for us.”

Florentin Pera (ROU) – head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN

On the season up to the EHF Finals Women 2024 in Graz:

“It was a very good season for me and my team. We had a very good period and we have not lost any game in the EHF European League. We are motivated to keep it up and to create a good atmosphere. The team is ready, in my opinion, to give the best for the trophy. We worked hard for it until now.”

On the Romanian duel in the semi-final:

“We played against them three times this season. On top of that, I know their players well, some from the national team, some I used to coach in Valcea before - like their important players Kristina Liscevic and Mireya Gonzalez. They are a strong team, but in my opinion, when we play at our level, we can win against all teams here, even Braila.”

On his team's strength:

“It is very important to have a good defence. Until the last game, we had the best defence in the Romanian league and were also one of the best in the EHF European League. That is our biggest strength and if we play the same here in Graz, with the same aggressiveness and compact, we have a big chance to do something. With the attack, you can win some games, but with good defence you can win trophies.”



STORHAMAR HANDBALL ELITE vs NEPTUNES NANTES

Anniken Obaidli (NOR) – centre back, Storhamar Handball Elite

On how it feels to be in Graz:

“It feels amazing to finally be here, we were looking forward to it since we qualified. We are all very excited.”

On the season so far:

“We have grown much as a team. We play good handball and, in my opinion, this is going to be a good weekend for us. It is the first time for many players to be part of the final tournament like this and it is just amazing that we can experience this together.”

On the EHF Champions League Women experience:

“Last season, when we played in the EHF Champions League, we got a feeling what it is like to play in big arenas, playing in front of a lot of people and all that is a great experience for us. Especially here at the EHF Finals. We will have to play tough games with the fans in the stands.”

On the semi-final game against Neptunes Nantes:

“Nantes have amazing players in all positions, very smart and they play very well. We saw how they play and how tough of an opponent they can be. We will fight for this and I hope we will be able to show our strengths.”

On what is Storhamar's strength:

“The speed. We love to play with speed. We also have good combinations that we can use well and that were good throughout the season. We have played a lot together and we will try to show that.”

On her performance and 50 goals in the competition:

“I am grateful to be able to come here with the team. It is my first time and it gives me goosebumps and I feel very excited. This whole season was fun to play and I hope it will stay like that until the end of this weekend to finish it nicely.”

Kenneth Gabrielsen (NOR) – head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

On his team's performance so far:

“I am very proud of my team. We played a lot of good games this season. We made good progress and that was the key. And we are looking forward to the first game here in Graz against Nantes.

On the progress since taking over the team in 2020:

“In these four years, every season was a little bit better than the previous one. Every day, every week and every month we took a small step and we made something good. We do not have a lot of money, but we are creating a lot with what we have. We are on the right path to get to the good things.”

On the semi-final game against Nantes:

“Nantes have a lot of experienced players and the head coach, Helle Thomsen, who has been in this game for a long time. They know everything. We have to have fantastic team spirit and trust our game plan. With it, we can beat a lot of good teams.”

On what could be the key for Storhamar:

“We have a good mix of players and that's why we can play a bit different in attack. We have a lot of speed in the team, but the main thing is to have a strong defence and that Eli Raasok is great between the posts.”

Tamara Horacek (FRA) – left back, Neptunes Nantes

On the feelings to be in Graz:

“I am proud that we managed to reach the EHF Finals. The season was tough, especially in the group phase. We thought we would win more games, but handball always surprises us. The games against Sola in the quarter-finals were good for us as we won convincingly in the second leg. We progressed with each match and now having the opportunity to be at the EHF Finals is amazing.”

On the semi-final game against Storhamar:

“I know them very well, I played against them already last season in the EHF Champions League. They are an amazing team. Some of them have played together for a long time. We know we have a challenge ahead of us, but you never know what will happen. You have only 60 minutes to show what you can. I could say they have a small advantage, but I know what we are capable of.”

On her motivation:

“My biggest wish is to win against Storhamar and enter the final. I am leaving the club at the end of the season and for me, personally, it would be amazing to say goodbye to the club with the trophy. To have a great memory of this season and to have a feeling that we have done what we were supposed to.”

Léna Grandveau (FRA) – centre back, Neptunes Nantes

On being part of the EHF Finals Women 2024:

“It is a great thing to be here. We are happy, but our main focus is to win and make a lot of good things.”

On her role in the team and her performance:

“It is a good feeling to have this opportunity and this role. Of course, it is not always easy, but I want to be this kind of player, to win things and make tactics for the team. I have made a new step in my career this season and the EHF Finals are just another step in that direction. It would be great to raise the trophy at the end of the weekend.”

On the semi-final game against Storhamar:

“Storhamar are a strong team and we know it is not going to be easy. However, we need to be focused on us and on the importance of that first game. If we win, we will have secured at least a medal. We have to prepare well for them and we are ready for a good fight.”

Photo © Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff