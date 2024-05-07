World Championship tickets on the line in final qualifiers

Thursday sees a local derby between Poland and Slovakia in Gdansk. Slovakia got the better in the previous round against Israel and are aiming for a first world championship appearance since 2011, while Poland reached the Main Round as hosts in 2023.
The other two Phase 2 Part 1 victors, Italy and Lithuania, both host the first legs against Montenegro and Hungary, respectively. Bosnia Herzegovina face a potentially difficult trip to Portugal, while Georgia welcome Austria to Tbilisi.
The return leg between Estonia and Iceland in Tallinn will be played on Saturday 11 May, while the other 10 second legs will take place on Sunday 12 May.
All first and second leg matches in Qualification Europe Phase 2 Part 2 will be shown live on EHFTV.
The final tournament begins on 14 January 2025, and is hosted by the Croatian cities of Zagreb, Varaždin and Poreč, Oslo in Norway and Herning in Denmark. The final will be played in Oslo on 2 February 2025.
Along with the six European teams assured of a place, Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Egypt, Guinea, Japan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia and the United States have qualified thus far.