Draw seedings for six YAC events revealed

A big Younger Age Category draw day on Tuesday: the groups for six W17 and W19 EHF EURO and EHF Championship events this summer will be determined. The draw event in Vienna on Tuesday 28 February starts at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball channels on Facebook and YouTube.

Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2023 – Azerbaijan

  • Date: 5-13 August
  • Venue: Baku
  • Participants: 10
  • Draw: two groups of five teams each
  • Seedings:
    pot 1: SLO, FAR
    pot 2: ESP, LTU
    pot 3: GEO, LUX
    pot 4: GRE, BIH
    pot 5: AZE, ISR
    (organisers AZE have the right to choose the group after rows 4, 3, 2, and 1 have been determined)

 

Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2023 – Türkiye

  • Date: 5-13 August
  • Venue: Ankara
  • Participants: 10
  • Draw: two groups of five teams each
  • Seedings:
    pot 1: SVK, AUT
    pot 2: POL, ITA
    pot 3: TUR, FIN
    pot 4: LAT, KOS
    pot 5: BUL, GBR
    (organisers TUR have the right to choose the group after rows 5, 4, 2, and 1 have been determined)

 

Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2023 – Montenegro

  • Date: 3-13 August
  • Venue: Podgorica
  • Participants: 16
  • Draw: four groups of four teams each
  • Seedings:
    pot 1: HUN, GER, DEN, CRO
    pot 2: NOR, ROU, MNE, SUI
    pot 3: POR, FRA, SWE, CZE
    pot 4: MKD, NED, SRB, ISL
    (organisers MNE have the right to choose the group after rows 4, 3 and 1 have been determined)

 

Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2023 – Kosovo

  • Date: 8-16 July
  • Venue: Pristina
  • Participants: nine
  • Draw: one group of five teams, one group of four teams
  • Seedings:
    pot 1: SVK, AUT
    pot 2: POL, ITA
    pot 3: FIN, LAT
    pot 4: KOS, ISR
    pot 5: GBR
    (organisers KOS have the right to choose the group after rows 5, 3, 2, and 1 have been determined)

 

Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2023 – Lithuania

  • Date: 10-16 July
  • Venue: Klaipeda
  • Participants: eight
  • Draw: two groups of four teams each
  • Seedings:
    pot 1: SLO, ESP
    pot 2: FAR, EST
    pot 3: LTU, TUR
    pot 4: BIH, BUL
    (organisers LTU have the right to choose the group after rows 4, 2, and 1 have been determined)

 

Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023 – Romania

  • Date: 6-16 July
  • Venues: Pitesti, Mioveni
  • Participants: 16
  • Draw: four groups of four teams each
  • Seedings:
    pot 1: HUN, GER, DEN, CRO
    pot 2: NOR, ROU, MNE, SUI
    pot 3: POR, FRA, SWE, CZE
    pot 4: MKD, NED, SRB, ISL
    (organisers ROU have the right to choose the group after rows 4, 3, and 1 have been determined)
