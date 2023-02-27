Draw seedings for six YAC events revealed
Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2023 – Azerbaijan
- Date: 5-13 August
- Venue: Baku
- Participants: 10
- Draw: two groups of five teams each
- Seedings:
pot 1: SLO, FAR
pot 2: ESP, LTU
pot 3: GEO, LUX
pot 4: GRE, BIH
pot 5: AZE, ISR
(organisers AZE have the right to choose the group after rows 4, 3, 2, and 1 have been determined)
Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2023 – Türkiye
- Date: 5-13 August
- Venue: Ankara
- Participants: 10
- Draw: two groups of five teams each
- Seedings:
pot 1: SVK, AUT
pot 2: POL, ITA
pot 3: TUR, FIN
pot 4: LAT, KOS
pot 5: BUL, GBR
(organisers TUR have the right to choose the group after rows 5, 4, 2, and 1 have been determined)
Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2023 – Montenegro
- Date: 3-13 August
- Venue: Podgorica
- Participants: 16
- Draw: four groups of four teams each
- Seedings:
pot 1: HUN, GER, DEN, CRO
pot 2: NOR, ROU, MNE, SUI
pot 3: POR, FRA, SWE, CZE
pot 4: MKD, NED, SRB, ISL
(organisers MNE have the right to choose the group after rows 4, 3 and 1 have been determined)
Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2023 – Kosovo
- Date: 8-16 July
- Venue: Pristina
- Participants: nine
- Draw: one group of five teams, one group of four teams
- Seedings:
pot 1: SVK, AUT
pot 2: POL, ITA
pot 3: FIN, LAT
pot 4: KOS, ISR
pot 5: GBR
(organisers KOS have the right to choose the group after rows 5, 3, 2, and 1 have been determined)
Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2023 – Lithuania
- Date: 10-16 July
- Venue: Klaipeda
- Participants: eight
- Draw: two groups of four teams each
- Seedings:
pot 1: SLO, ESP
pot 2: FAR, EST
pot 3: LTU, TUR
pot 4: BIH, BUL
(organisers LTU have the right to choose the group after rows 4, 2, and 1 have been determined)
Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023 – Romania
- Date: 6-16 July
- Venues: Pitesti, Mioveni
- Participants: 16
- Draw: four groups of four teams each
- Seedings:
pot 1: HUN, GER, DEN, CRO
pot 2: NOR, ROU, MNE, SUI
pot 3: POR, FRA, SWE, CZE
pot 4: MKD, NED, SRB, ISL
(organisers ROU have the right to choose the group after rows 4, 3, and 1 have been determined)