Draw sets stage for Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

EHF EURO 2026 silver medallists Germany will face Italy, Belgium and Slovakia on the first steps in their bid to go one better in 2028. Bronze medallists Croatia are drawn against the Netherlands, Lithuania and Finland.
Meanwhile 2024 champions France have Poland, Romania and Latvia ahead in the qualification stage.
Austria and Türkiye, the Faroe Islands and Kosovo, and Poland and Romania, will play each other once again after meeting in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers.
Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers
Group 1: Croatia, Netherlands, Lithuania, Finland
Group 2: Norway, Austria, Georgia, Türkiye
Group 3: Iceland, Serbia, Ukraine, Estonia
Group 4: Hungary, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Kosovo
Group 5: Slovenia, Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel
Group 6: France, Poland, Romania, Latvia
Group 7: Germany, Italy, Belgium, Slovakia
Group 8: Sweden, North Macedonia, Greece, Luxembourg