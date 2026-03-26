Draw sets stage for Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

Progression to the final tournament

After the conclusion of the group matches, an overall standing of the third-ranked teams in each qualifiers group will be established. This ranking includes only the results of the four matches of third-ranked teams against the two teams ranked first and second in the group. The results of the two matches against the teams ranked fourth in the group will not be considered.

Up to a maximum of four lowest-ranked teams of the fourth-ranked teams in the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers are relegated to the promotion round for the Men’s EHF EURO 2030.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2028 is scheduled to take place between 13 and 30 January 2028 and will feature 24 teams battling for the coveted trophy. Four of the final tournament participants are already known, as reigning champions Denmark and the three host nations — Spain, Portugal and Switzerland — will not take part in the qualification and will play the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2028 instead.

The first two rounds of the Qualifiers take place in November this year, before continuing in March and May 2027. At the same time, the three hosts and reigning champions Denmark will play the Men's EHF EURO Cup 2028.

Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers / Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2028 playing schedule

Round 1: Wednesday 4 – Thursday 5 November 2026

Round 2: Saturday 7 – Sunday 8 November 2026

Round 3: Wednesday 10 – Thursday 11 March 2027

Round 4: Saturday 13 – Sunday 13 March 2027

Round 5: Wednesday 5 – Thursday 6 May 2027

Round 6: Sunday 9 May 2027 (18:00 CEST / the last round match of the Men’s EHF EURO Qualifiers will be played at a unified throw-off time)