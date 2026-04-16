Women's EHF EURO 2026 draw reveals preliminary round opponents

Women's EHF EURO 2026 draw reveals preliminary round opponents

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European Handball Federation
16 April 2026, 18:45

The 24 teams to have qualified for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 have discovered their preliminary round opponents, and the venues in which they will play, at the final tournament draw in Katowice, Poland.

Defending champions Norway will play their preliminary round in Cluj-Napoca against hosts Romania, Switzerland, and North Macedonia.

Meanwhile France again face Poland in the preliminary round, as they did in 2024, playing in Katowice alongside the Faroe Islands and Ukraine. 

After meeting in the Qualifiers, Sweden and Serbia are again in the same group for the final tournament — alongside Germany and hosts Slovakia. 

Tournament debutants Greece have a tough draw against 2024 silver medallists Denmark to which they have been drawn alongside Spain and Türkiye.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 final tournament

Group A (Oradea, ROU): Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenia, Iceland

Group B (Cluj-Napoca, ROU): Norway, Romania, Switzerland, North Macedonia

Group C (Antalya, TUR): Denmark, Spain, Türkiye, Greece

Group D (Brno, CZE): Netherlands, Czechia, Austria, Croatia

Group E (Katowice, POL): France, Poland, Faroe Islands, Ukraine

Group F (Bratislava, SVK): Sweden, Germany, Slovakia, Serbia

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Womens EHF EURO 2026 Photo Pawel Bejnarowicz 27

Top players representing four of the host countries assisted with the draw. Poland's Katarzyna Cygan said her team was ambitious for the tournament.

“We want to go as far as possible. Who knows, maybe we fight for the medals in front of our fans," she said.

Cygan said the 11,000-seater Spodek Arena, which will host matches throughout the tournament, will be buzzing. 

“I’m sure the atmosphere will be amazing. Poland really loves handball, and I’m sure the fans will support us in every game."

Türkiye's Elif Sıla Aydın said she was looking forward to playing on home court in front of Turkish spectators in their second EHF EURO. 

“We were satisfied what we showed on the court and with our performance, and we gained big experience in 2024," she said, looking back on their debut two years ago, adding: "For 2026 firstly we are truly proud and excited to be one of the countries hosting the big and important organisation. Our aim is to qualify from the group stage, and keep showing our handball mentality.”

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Womens EHF EURO 2026 Photo Pawel Bejnarowicz 56
Paweł Bejnarowicz
Womens EHF EURO 2026 Photo Pawel Bejnarowicz 58
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Womens EHF EURO 2026 Photo Pawel Bejnarowicz 60
Paweł Bejnarowicz
Womens EHF EURO 2026 Photo Pawel Bejnarowicz 57
Paweł Bejnarowicz
Womens EHF EURO 2026 Photo Pawel Bejnarowicz 61
Paweł Bejnarowicz

Czechia's Silvie Polášková said there was "no better city" to host the EHF EURO than her home town of Brno, adding: “It’s very exciting. Every match we play at home in front of our fans it’s amazing, so the opportunity to play a tournament like the EURO at home it’s just extraordinary for us.”

For Slovakia, the tournament is an opportunity not just for handball, said Barbora Lancz.

“It’s very important for us. We need to promote sports more in general in Slovakia so I hope this will help young girls and boys to be inspired and to start handball and in general sports more," she said.

Lancz said Slovakia were still in development mode, but was confident they would be ready in December.

“I think we are on a good way. Day by day we are improving, we are still not ready 100 per cent but we are preparing very hard and I am sure that in December we will be on best form.”

Welcoming attendees to the event, Radosław Wasiak, vice-president of the Polish Handball Federation, said the draw celebrated "the very best of women’s handball and showcase strength, passion and the growing impact of our sport across Europe".

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Womens EHF EURO 2026 Photo Pawel Bejnarowicz (26)

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 is the first European handball championships hosted by five countries, and it will take place between 3 and 20 December 2026.

The top two teams in each preliminary round group qualify for the main round which will be played in Cluj-Napoca (teams from groups A, B and C) and in Katowice (teams from groups D, E and F).

The final weekend will be played at the Spodek Arena in Katowice on 18 (semi-finals) and 20 December 2026.

Tickets for all stages of the tournament have already gone on sale. More info at tickets.eurohandball.com.

 

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Photos © Paweł Bejnarowicz

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