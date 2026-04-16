Top players representing four of the host countries assisted with the draw. Poland's Katarzyna Cygan said her team was ambitious for the tournament.

“We want to go as far as possible. Who knows, maybe we fight for the medals in front of our fans," she said.

Cygan said the 11,000-seater Spodek Arena, which will host matches throughout the tournament, will be buzzing.

“I’m sure the atmosphere will be amazing. Poland really loves handball, and I’m sure the fans will support us in every game."

Türkiye's Elif Sıla Aydın said she was looking forward to playing on home court in front of Turkish spectators in their second EHF EURO.

“We were satisfied what we showed on the court and with our performance, and we gained big experience in 2024," she said, looking back on their debut two years ago, adding: "For 2026 firstly we are truly proud and excited to be one of the countries hosting the big and important organisation. Our aim is to qualify from the group stage, and keep showing our handball mentality.”