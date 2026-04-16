Defending champions Norway will play their preliminary round in Cluj-Napoca against hosts Romania, Switzerland, and North Macedonia.
Meanwhile France again face Poland in the preliminary round, as they did in 2024, playing in Katowice alongside the Faroe Islands and Ukraine.
After meeting in the Qualifiers, Sweden and Serbia are again in the same group for the final tournament — alongside Germany and hosts Slovakia.
Tournament debutants Greece have a tough draw against 2024 silver medallists Denmark to which they have been drawn alongside Spain and Türkiye.
Women's EHF EURO 2026 final tournament
Group A (Oradea, ROU): Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenia, Iceland
Group B (Cluj-Napoca, ROU): Norway, Romania, Switzerland, North Macedonia
Group C (Antalya, TUR): Denmark, Spain, Türkiye, Greece
Group D (Brno, CZE): Netherlands, Czechia, Austria, Croatia
Group E (Katowice, POL): France, Poland, Faroe Islands, Ukraine
Group F (Bratislava, SVK): Sweden, Germany, Slovakia, Serbia