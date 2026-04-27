Draw sets stage for thrilling Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

Draw sets stage for thrilling Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

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European Handball Federation
27 April 2026, 15:27

The countdown to the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 in Budapest is officially on! The draw on Monday decided the exciting semi-final pairings for the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26, which will be played on 6 June in the MVM Dome.

Brest Bretagne Handball take on reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC, while Metz Handball and CSM Bucuresti complete the other semi-final tie. This season's champions will be crowned on 7 June.

Four participants, one goal: defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC, 2021 runners-up Brest Bretagne Handball, 2016 champions CSM Bucuresti, and regular EHF FINAL4 participants Metz Handball will take over the MVM Dome in Budapest on 6 and 7 June to fight for the prestigious trophy. 

Semi-final pairings for Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

The semi-final draw set the pairings for an intense ending to the 2025/26 season.

Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC face off in the first semi-final. The last time the two sides met during the business end of the competition was in 2020/21, when the French side took a narrow victory to advance to the final.

CSM Bucuresti returned to the EHF FINAL4 after an eight-year wait and will now take on Metz Handball in the second semi-final, hoping to repeat their 2016 success, when they conquered the trophy.

Semi-final 1: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Semi-final 2: Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

The semi-final clashes will be played on Saturday 6 June, with the 3/4 placement match and final set to take place the next day, on Sunday 7 June. The schedule for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 is available below: 

Saturday 6 June

  • 15:00 CEST – semi-final 1
  • 18:00 CEST – semi-final 2 

Sunday 7 June 

  • 15:00 CEST – 3/4 placement match
  • 18:00 CEST – final 

An important mention is that the order of the semi-final pairings drawn is not necessarily the order in which the semi-finals will be played. The respective playing time for each semi-final will be confirmed in due time.


Players react to semi-final draw

Key players from the four EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 semi-finalists tuned in live for the draw and shared their reactions to the pairings.

Brest Bretagne Handball's star, Ana Gros, has joined the exclusive Club of 1,000 this season, and she now eyes another achievement with the club. It will not be an easy task, as she highlights: “In FINAL4, there is no easy opponent. We know what Györ means, but if you want to win the trophy, you have to beat everyone.

"I’m happy that I am again a part of this history for the club, of coming again to FINAL4; it means a lot to everyone here. I am really proud that we achieved this with our team. We had a really great season so far, and I think we totally deserve to be in Budapest.” 

Talented goalkeeper Hatadou Sako can add a second EHF Champions League title with Györi Audi ETO KC to her achievements, but their first challenge will be to get past Brest Bretagne Handball: „My first thought was: Brest again?! Because we played against them already twice during the group, but I’m happy it’s a French team, I’m happy to meet again some of my friends, but we know it will be a big and tough game against Brest, because all of us want to win, want to show, and it will be intense, big and tough game.” 

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Metz Handball's Petra Vamos is looking forward to the final weekend and the semi-final against CSM: „I knew that it doesn’t matter who we got, that it will be a very, very hard game. We saw CSM Bucuresti, how good they performed against Esbjerg. It will be a tough game but I can’t wait to be there and play that game.” 

Crina Pintea has been dreaming of lifting the coveted trophy with CSM Bucuresti, after her previous title-winning campaign with Györ in 2018/19, and she is ready to make the most of this experience: „It was many years of waiting, and we wanted so hard to go to FINAL4, and I am still very happy that we are going there. We went through a lot of things during the season, but this season was a very special one for us because we had so many ups and downs, and to achieve this was a big dream for us.

"When you are in the FINAL4, it’s quite hard to say what you prefer, the teams are very strong. But the feeling is that if we are going to play like we did and we are going to stay united like we did, I think there is just a matter of, not luck, but a matter of how you are that day. So, we are going to go there and we are going to play with the hearts, together, like we did," concluded the Romanian line player.

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Hurry up and grab your tickets!

Tickets for the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 on 6/7 June 2026 in the MVM Dome in Budapest are still available for purchase. The seats are selling fast, so make sure to secure your seat for the season's final showdown!

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Feature photos © Peka Roland & Fradi.hu

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