The 16 participants in the four qualification tournaments fight for the nine seats that are still available for the W17 EHF EURO 2027.

W17 EHF EURO 2027 QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENTS

GROUP A: Iceland, Faroe Islands, Türkiye, Israel

GROUP B: North Macedonia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Greece

GROUP C: Portugal, Slovenia, Italy, Ukraine

GROUP D: Austria, Poland, Finland, Luxembourg

The nations on the first row — Iceland, North Macedonia, Portugal and Austria — were allocated primary organisational rights for the tournaments.

Second organisational rights go to the Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Slovenia and Poland, while the third rights go to Türkiye, Kosovo, Italy and Finland.

Fourth and final rights go to the remaining teams, with the mention that, currently, there are no EHF competitions held in Ukraine or Israel, and they are last-placed for organisational rights.

Teams already qualified for the W17 EHF EURO 2027

A total of 24 nations will take part in the W17 EHF EURO 2027, with 15 places already secured.

Denmark, Spain, France, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, the Netherlands and Sweden are pre-qualified for the final tournament as the top eight sides in the current EHF Women’s YAC 4-Year Ranking.

Defending champions Slovakia are also directly qualified for the W17 EHF EURO 2027, while Croatia, Czechia, Norway, Romania, Serbia and Switzerland joined the line-up as the next highest placed countries on the 4-Year Ranking.