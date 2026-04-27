The maiden EHF Youth Club Trophy for women’s under-17 sides will take place in Budapest, during the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026. Three Hungarian participants — Györi ETO KC, FTC and DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia — and one Romanian club — CSM Bucuresti — will take on the handball court on 6/7 June to fight for the coveted trophy and write history in the MVM Dome.

Györi ETO KC and CSM Bucuresti have the chance to take two trophies in Budapest this year, as their senior squads will also be taking part in the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026. The two sides meet in the first semi-final of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2026, meaning that only one can go to the final and hope to clinch the title.

The second semi-final is an all-Hungarian clash, as FTC and DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia will give their all to reach the top step of the podium in the MVM Dome.

EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2026 semi-final pairings

Semi-final 1: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Györi ETO KC (HUN)

Semi-final 2: FTC (HUN) vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia (HUN)