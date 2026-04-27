EHF Youth Club Trophy draw decides women’s semi-finals

EHF Youth Club Trophy draw decides women’s semi-finals

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
27 April 2026, 15:15

The stage is set for the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2026 after the draw on Monday revealed the exciting semi-final pairings for the women’s competition. All eyes will be on Budapest for the final weekend on 6/7 June, when the inaugural women’s tournament reaches its pinnacle.

The maiden EHF Youth Club Trophy for women’s under-17 sides will take place in Budapest, during the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026. Three Hungarian participants — Györi ETO KC, FTC and DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia — and one Romanian club — CSM Bucuresti — will take on the handball court on 6/7 June to fight for the coveted trophy and write history in the MVM Dome.

Györi ETO KC and CSM Bucuresti have the chance to take two trophies in Budapest this year, as their senior squads will also be taking part in the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026. The two sides meet in the first semi-final of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2026, meaning that only one can go to the final and hope to clinch the title.

The second semi-final is an all-Hungarian clash, as FTC and DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia will give their all to reach the top step of the podium in the MVM Dome.

EHF Youth Club Trophy Women 2026 semi-final pairings

Semi-final 1: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Györi ETO KC (HUN)

Semi-final 2: FTC (HUN) vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia (HUN)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

KLAHN 10 03 26 0306530 Sascha Klahn
Previous Article 2024/25 semi-finalists target return to Hamburg
FF4BUD24 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Vs SG BBM Bietigheim MAL9230 AM
Next Article Draw sets stage for thrilling Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

Latest news

More News