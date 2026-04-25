Metz survive scare to reach EHF FINAL4

Swedish stars crucial for French side

In the last five seasons, Metz have reached the EHF FINAL4 four times. The only exception was in 2023, when they lost to FTC in the quarter-finals. However, history did not repeat itself, as the French side had the upper hand this time.

Two Swedish players led the way in Saturday’s encounter, as Tyra Axner netted eight goals, while Johanna Bundsen made 15 saves for a 37 per cent save efficiency. Notably, both stepped up late in the first half, when Metz did not concede for nine minutes and went on a 6:0 run, which ultimately proved decisive.

While FTC failed to secure an EHF FINAL4 ticket for the third consecutive year, Metz will travel to Budapest once again. In the past, they have never finished higher than third place, but this team certainly has the quality, and they will be determined to write history.