Metz survive scare to reach EHF FINAL4
For the third season in a row, Metz Handball will play in the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4. After a first-leg draw at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, the French side won a nerve-wracking battle on home court, 31:28.
It was a tough game. We did not open it well, but the final part of the first half helped us create a gap. Things were not ideal at the beginning of the second half either, however in the end we managed to pull it off and win the game. Now it is time to celebrate this win. When it comes to the EHF FINAL4 tournament - the goal is to go as far as possible.
Honestly, everything was missing today. We just didn’t perform the way we know we can and should. We weren’t at the right level from the very first minute - myself included. In the end, it’s a very disappointing outcome for us.