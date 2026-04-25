Metz survive scare to reach EHF FINAL4

Metz survive scare to reach EHF FINAL4

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
25 April 2026, 20:00

For the third season in a row, Metz Handball will play in the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4. After a first-leg draw at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, the French side won a nerve-wracking battle on home court, 31:28.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Metz Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 31:28 (18:12)

First leg result: 31:31; Metz won 62:59 on aggregate
H2H: 11-3-10
Top scorers: Tyra Axner 8/11 (Metz Handball), Petra Simon 11/16 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

  • The teams traded goals early in the game before Sarah Bouktit’s strikes sparked a 3:0 run, handing Metz a 9:6 advantage
  • FTC responded and drew level at 12:12, but Johanna Bundsen’s saves helped Metz produce a 6:0 run before the break
  • The Hungarian side did not give up and started the second half with an impressive 6:2 run, as their improved defence revived their hopes
  • Petra Simon led by example, scoring seven of her 11 goals in the second half, but FTC failed to cut the gap to fewer than two goals
  • Metz extended their unbeaten run in the tournament to seven matches, winning six of those games and drawing once

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Swedish stars crucial for French side

In the last five seasons, Metz have reached the EHF FINAL4 four times. The only exception was in 2023, when they lost to FTC in the quarter-finals. However, history did not repeat itself, as the French side had the upper hand this time.

Two Swedish players led the way in Saturday’s encounter, as Tyra Axner netted eight goals, while Johanna Bundsen made 15 saves for a 37 per cent save efficiency. Notably, both stepped up late in the first half, when Metz did not concede for nine minutes and went on a 6:0 run, which ultimately proved decisive.

While FTC failed to secure an EHF FINAL4 ticket for the third consecutive year, Metz will travel to Budapest once again. In the past, they have never finished higher than third place, but this team certainly has the quality, and they will be determined to write history.

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Screenshot 2026 04 25 At 20.00.32
It was a tough game. We did not open it well, but the final part of the first half helped us create a gap. Things were not ideal at the beginning of the second half either, however in the end we managed to pull it off and win the game. Now it is time to celebrate this win. When it comes to the EHF FINAL4 tournament - the goal is to go as far as possible.
Johanna Bundsen
Goalkeeper, Metz Handball
Screenshot 2026 04 25 At 20.01.03
Honestly, everything was missing today. We just didn’t perform the way we know we can and should. We weren’t at the right level from the very first minute - myself included. In the end, it’s a very disappointing outcome for us.
Vilde Mortensen Ingstad
Line player, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
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Kevin CLEMENT
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