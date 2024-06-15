ebt drama reaches boiling point ahead of final day

The two-time reigning champions in the women's competition, the Danish Beachhandball Dream, were eliminated after securing only one win in the group stage, which means a new club is destined to take their crown on Sunday.

In the men's competition, last year's runners-up, BHC Zagreb, were on the verge of elimination after going a set down in the quarter-finals, but managed to mount a comeback, win the second set and then win the penalty shootout against Feyenoord Handball to continue their journey.

Men's competition: