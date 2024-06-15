ebt drama reaches boiling point ahead of final day

The two-time reigning champions in the women's competition, the Danish Beachhandball Dream, were eliminated after securing only one win in the group stage, which means a new club is destined to take their crown on Sunday.
In the men's competition, last year's runners-up, BHC Zagreb, were on the verge of elimination after going a set down in the quarter-finals, but managed to mount a comeback, win the second set and then win the penalty shootout against Feyenoord Handball to continue their journey.
Men's competition:
- 12Monkeys Köln BHC (GER) and Feyenoord Handball (NED) topped group A and group B, respectively, with both clubs securing five wins and suffering one loss each, displaying impressive performances throughout the group stage
- 24-year-old Javier Delgado Sanchez scored 100 points for Zacaloo BMP Parla and is the top scorer after the first three days of competition, while Maris Jansons-Buls (London Beach Handball) contributed 99 points
- on day 3, in the final round of the group stage, five matches were decided in a shootout
- BHC Zagreb (CRO) became the first club to secure a place in the semi-finals after overcoming the difficult challenge from Feyenoord Handball (NED) in the quarter-finals, 2:1. Their opponents in the next stage will be Salazones Herpac BMP Barbate, who dominated the Spanish derby against Zacaloo BMP Parla 2:0
- the fourth-placed club in group B, Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres / LEVEL (POR) surprised the group A leaders 12Monkeys Köln BHC (GER) in the quarter-finals, with a shootout win to set up a semi-final against Niterói Rugby FC (IRL), whose women’s side also reached the semi-finals