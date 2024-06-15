EBT24

ebt drama reaches boiling point ahead of final day

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
15 June 2024, 21:00

Windy and rainy conditions marked the opening three days of the European Beach Tour (ebt) Finals 2024 in Lacanau, France, with the group stage and quarter-finals concluding on Saturday.

The two-time reigning champions in the women's competition, the Danish Beachhandball Dream, were eliminated after securing only one win in the group stage, which means a new club is destined to take their crown on Sunday.

In the men's competition, last year's runners-up, BHC Zagreb, were on the verge of elimination after going a set down in the quarter-finals, but managed to mount a comeback, win the second set and then win the penalty shootout against Feyenoord Handball to continue their journey.

Men's competition:

  • 12Monkeys Köln BHC (GER) and Feyenoord Handball (NED) topped group A and group B, respectively, with both clubs securing five wins and suffering one loss each, displaying impressive performances throughout the group stage
  • 24-year-old Javier Delgado Sanchez scored 100 points for Zacaloo BMP Parla and is the top scorer after the first three days of competition, while Maris Jansons-Buls (London Beach Handball) contributed 99 points
  • on day 3, in the final round of the group stage, five matches were decided in a shootout
  • BHC Zagreb (CRO) became the first club to secure a place in the semi-finals after overcoming the difficult challenge from Feyenoord Handball (NED) in the quarter-finals, 2:1. Their opponents in the next stage will be Salazones Herpac BMP Barbate, who dominated the Spanish derby against Zacaloo BMP Parla 2:0
  • the fourth-placed club in group B, Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres / LEVEL (POR) surprised the group A leaders 12Monkeys Köln BHC (GER) in the quarter-finals, with a shootout win to set up a semi-final against Niterói Rugby FC (IRL), whose women’s side also reached the semi-finals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EBT24 Beach Stars BHC Vs. BHC Zagreb SP7 5383 SPS

Women's competition:

  • the OVB Beach Girls Salgotarjan cruised through group B. The Hungarian club recorded six wins from six matches and were the only side to take a perfect record to the conclusion of the group stage
  • CAIPIranhas Bartenbach (GER) and Balonmano Playa Alcalá (ESP) dominated group A with identical record — five wins and one loss — but the German side had a superior head-to-head record after they defeated the Spanish club, 2:0, on day 2
  • Lavinia Soares de Lima (Niterói Rugby FC) scored 113 points up to the end of Saturday's games, with five other players in the women's competition reaching the 100-point mark 
  • Niterói Rugby FC (IRL) shocked CAIPIranhas Bartenbach in the quarter-finals, as the Irish club, who finished fourth in group B, secured a 2:1 victory against the group A leaders via the shootout route. In the semi-finals, they will meet AD IA Sports (POR), who escaped a dramatic finish against Multichem Szentendrei NKE (HUN) with a last-gasp goal to win 2:0
  • in the quarter-final stage, the OVB Beach Girls Salgotarjan extended their unbeaten run as the Hungarian club defeated Kononierky Team Slovakia 2:0 to set up a semi-final against CBMP Ciudad de Málaga (ESP), who eliminated Balonmano Playa Alcalá in the all-Spanish quarter-final 2:0
  • the Czech Lioness (CZE) and Lacanau Beach Handball (FRA) were the only teams that failed to win a single set and ended the group stage winless

Both the men's and women's competitions continue with the semi-finals, finals and consolation rounds on Sunday, starting at 9:00 CEST, with all matches streamed live on EHFTV. The vote for the All-star Team is currently open, until Sunday 16 June at 14:00 CEST. Have your say in choosing the best of the ebt Finals 2024 below!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EBT24 Team Slovakia Vs. The Danish BH Dream UH25631 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Lacanau Beach Handball Vs. BHC Sesvete UH28113 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Szentendrei NKE Vs. Team Slovakia SP7 7385 SPS
kolektiff images
EBT24 Team Slovakia Vs. The Danish BH Dream UH25083 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 BHT GRU JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski Vs. E.F.E. Os Tigres SP7 6666 SPS
kolektiff images
EBT24 Lacanau Beach Handball Vs. AD IA Sports UH26023 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Niterói Rugby FC Vs. Feyenoord Handbal UH29578 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Szentendrei NKE Vs. Team Slovakia SP7 7628 SPS
kolektiff images
EBT24 BHC Zagreb Vs. London Beach Handball UH21626 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs. Beach Stars BHC UH26998 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Team Slovakia Vs. The Danish BH Dream UH25263 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Balonmano Playa Alcalá Vs. BHT Conkret Byczki UH29870 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 BHC Zagreb Vs. London Beach Handball UH20727 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Lacanau Beach Handball Vs. AD IA Sports UH25771 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Lacanau Beach Handball Vs. BHC Sesvete UH28283 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Team Slovakia Vs. The Danish BH Dream UH25149 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 BHC Zagreb Vs. London Beach Handball UH21682 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Lacanau Beach Handball Vs. AD IA Sports UH25816 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 BHT GRU JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski Vs. E.F.E. Os Tigres SP7 6925 SPS
kolektiff images
EBT24 OVB Beach Girls Salgotarjan Vs. CBMP Ciudad De Malaga UH26097 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 BHC Zagreb Vs. London Beach Handball UH21902 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Lacanau Beach Handball Vs. AD IA Sports UH25730 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Balonmano Playa Alcalá Vs. BHT Conkret Byczki UH29087 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs. Beach Stars BHC UH26974 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 BHC Zagreb Vs. London Beach Handball UH21294 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Balonmano Playa Alcalá Vs. BHT Conkret Byczki SP7 7221 SPS
kolektiff images
EBT24 BHC Zagreb Vs. London Beach Handball UH21532 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Balonmano Playa Alcalá Vs. BHT Conkret Byczki UH29328 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs. Beach Stars BHC UH27487 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Team Slovakia Vs. The Danish BH Dream UH25437 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Balonmano Playa Alcalá Vs. BHT Conkret Byczki UH28392 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Balonmano Playa Alcalá Vs. BHT Conkret Byczki SP7 7193 SPS
kolektiff images
EBT24 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs. Beach Stars BHC UH27901 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 12 Monkeys Köln BHC Vs. Beach Stars BHC UH27684 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Balonmano Playa Alcalá Vs. BHT Conkret Byczki UH29478 UH
kolektiff images
EBT24 Niterói Rugby FC Vs. Feyenoord Handbal UH29825 UH
kolektiff images
DH 6061
Previous Article Vote for ebt Finals 2024 All-star Teams

Latest news

More News