ebt Finals 2026 schedule released

The number of teams has increased compared to 2025, when 14 sides contested the competition in each gender. The 32 sides vying for the 2026 trophies begin their ebt Finals campaigns in a round-robin preliminary round, featuring four teams in each group and four groups in each gender. The top three from each group then proceed to the main round, while the remainder play the consolation round.

The preliminary round takes place over the first one and a half days of competition, with the last games in this stage scheduled for 11:45 CEST on 19 June. The main round starts immediately after, with the first matches throwing off at 12:45 CEST.

From the main round, the top four teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals. The knockout phase gets underway on day three, 20 June, from 16:30 CEST. The tournament will conclude with the men’s final, at 17:30 CEST on the Sunday, which will follow the women’s trophy game at 16:30 CEST.

The playing schedule and court plan can be downloaded below.