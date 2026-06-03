ebt Finals 2026 schedule released

ebt Finals 2026 schedule released

03 June 2026, 10:00

From 18 to 21 June 2026, 32 of the best club beach handball teams in Europe will contest the European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) Finals 2026 in Trapani, Italy. The 16 teams in each the men’s and women’s competitions have been confirmed previously, as have the playing groups. 

The playing schedule and court plan for the event, where BHC Zagreb aim to defend the men’s title they took in 2025 and CATS target a reclaiming of the women’s trophy they won last year, are now available. Zagreb are among the teams getting the tournament started, as they play the opening game on court 1 at 10:00 CEST on 18 June, meeting Italian side Blue Team.

2026 marks the fourth time the ebt Finals have been held in Italy and second straight time in Trapani. Three courts will be in action throughout the course of the four-day event, until 12:45 CEST on 21 June, when all eyes turn to court 1 for the final matches including the medal games.

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The number of teams has increased compared to 2025, when 14 sides contested the competition in each gender. The 32 sides vying for the 2026 trophies begin their ebt Finals campaigns in a round-robin preliminary round, featuring four teams in each group and four groups in each gender. The top three from each group then proceed to the main round, while the remainder play the consolation round.

The preliminary round takes place over the first one and a half days of competition, with the last games in this stage scheduled for 11:45 CEST on 19 June. The main round starts immediately after, with the first matches throwing off at 12:45 CEST.

From the main round, the top four teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals. The knockout phase gets underway on day three, 20 June, from 16:30 CEST. The tournament will conclude with the men’s final, at 17:30 CEST on the Sunday, which will follow the women’s trophy game at 16:30 CEST.

The playing schedule and court plan can be downloaded below. 

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ebt Finals 2026 playing schedule & court plan

Ebt Finals 2026 Playing Schedule 94.8 kB

Photos © kolektiff images/Sasa Pahic Szabo/Uros Hocevar

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