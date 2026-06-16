Both competitions start Thursday with four groups of four. The three best-ranked teams from each group will advance to the main round beginning on Friday. The top four of both main round groups continue in the knockout phase, opening with the quarter-finals on Saturday; the medal matches are scheduled for Sunday.

Click here for the preliminary round groups and the full playing schedule.

Trapani, on the north-western tip of Sicily, is the host venue for the second straight year. Italy stages the ebt Finals for the fourth time in total.