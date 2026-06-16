Both competitions start Thursday with four groups of four. The three best-ranked teams from each group will advance to the main round beginning on Friday. The top four of both main round groups continue in the knockout phase, opening with the quarter-finals on Saturday; the medal matches are scheduled for Sunday.
Click here for the preliminary round groups and the full playing schedule.
Trapani, on the north-western tip of Sicily, is the host venue for the second straight year. Italy stages the ebt Finals for the fourth time in total.
- the last six ebt Finals were won by teams from five different countries: Croatia, Portugal (twice), Hungary, Denmark, and Spain
- in the field for 2026, a total of 12 nations are represented; Croatia, Spain, Hungary, and Portugal all have two teams in the mix
- headlining group A are defending champions BHC Zagreb, who are also the record champions: the Croatian club won seven of the 15 ebt Finals (since 2010) so far, though last year's triumph was their first since 2017
- Zagreb arrive in Trapani with a vastly different team from last year's, since only three members from that winning squad have been included again; among the notable absentees are star players Ivan Jurić and Lucian Bura
- last year's semi-finalists 12Monkeys Köln BHC are also in group A, but — like Zagreb — are missing several key players due to national team commitments, like Severin Henrich, Moritz Ebert or Robin John
- Blue Team hope to spring a surprise at their home event, as their core consists of Italian national team players
- group B includes BMP Algeciras, with several players from Spain's silver-winning team at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, and Portuguese side GRD Leça – Spar, the winners of the 2024 Champions Cup, who are a medal threat at each event they play
- last year's bronze medallists Aarhus Beach start their campaign in group C, but are missing their main goalgetter, Jakob Magne Merrild, when they take on opponents like Göteborg BHC, who bring a strong blend of experience (Jesper Knutsson, 38) and talent (Victor Paldanius, 21)
- group D sees a confrontation between teams from the traditionally strong countries Spain and Croatia, as CBMP Ciudad De Málaga are up against BHC Harena, while the Irish team from Niteroi Rugby FC will field only Brazilians an one Italian player