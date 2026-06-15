Where to watch the ebt Finals 2026

Where to watch the ebt Finals 2026

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European Handball Federation
15 June 2026, 11:00

Four days of exciting action on the Sicilian shores await beach handball fans from 18 to 21 June in Trapani. With play on all three courts every day, make sure you watch the games and keep track of everything that is going on. Here is how to best follow the men’s and women’s tournaments at the ebt Finals 2026.

Watch live

Three courts, three live streams — from the throw-off of the first match to the final buzzer of the last match. It is as simple as that: EHF’s own OTT platform EHFTV is showing each and every match of the ebt Finals 2026 live. Day and tournament passes are available, so make sure you don’t miss a second of the action and tune in to EHFTV.

Follow the live ticker

Thrilling action is guaranteed in the next days, so stay up-to-date with all the scores by checking out the dedicated EHF live ticker!

Connect on social media

The heart of social media coverage is the EHF Beach Handball Instagram account. Fully dedicated to the sport we all love, you get the best and latest clips, photos, reels, visuals, and stories directly from Trapani. Further social media coverage from the EHF will be provided through the Home of Handball pages on TikTok and YouTube.

Check out the website

If you have not already bookmarked beach.eurohandball.com, do so now! EHF’s official beach handball website offers previews and reviews, as well as feature stories to help you stay on top of the action.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You want all the need-to-know beach handball news delivered straight into your inbox? Sign up now for the EHF Beach Handball newsletter.

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