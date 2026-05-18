All you need to know about the ebt Finals 2026

What are the ebt Finals 2026?

The ebt Finals 2026 bring together the best 16 men's and 16 women's teams from the European Beach Tour 2024/25 to play for one of the most coveted trophies in club beach handball. Both the 2025 champions, BHC Zagreb in the men's and CATS in the women's competition, are back in the mix.





When and where are the ebt Finals 2026?

The ebt Finals 2026 are played between 18-21 June in the historic city of Trapani, on the north-western tip of Sicily. Is the second time the event visits Trapani, after the venue also hosted the 2025 edition.

It will be the fourth time overall the ebt Finals are held in Italy — after Gaeta in 2017 and Isola delle Femmine in 2022 previously staged it.





What is the tournament format?

Teams will play a preliminary round with four groups of four teams in both the men's and women's competitions. The top three teams in each group will progress to the main round, while the fourth-ranked teams will play a consolation round to determine places 13 to 16.

The top four teams in each main round group will progress to the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarter-finals.

The exact playing schedule will be released soon.