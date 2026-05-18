All you need to know about the ebt Finals 2026

All you need to know about the ebt Finals 2026

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European Handball Federation
18 May 2026, 12:00

The best 16 men's and 16 women's teams from the European Beach Handball Tour will meet in the culmination of the 2024/25 season in Trapani, Italy, between 18 and 21 June 2026 for the ebt Finals 2026 in the men's and women's competitions to crown the champions.

With only one month left to the tournament, here is everything you need to know about the ebt Finals 2026.

What are the ebt Finals 2026?

The ebt Finals 2026 bring together the best 16 men's and 16 women's teams from the European Beach Tour 2024/25 to play for one of the most coveted trophies in club beach handball. Both the 2025 champions, BHC Zagreb in the men's and CATS in the women's competition, are back in the mix.

When and where are the ebt Finals 2026?

The ebt Finals 2026 are played between 18-21 June in the historic city of Trapani, on the north-western tip of Sicily. Is the second time the event visits Trapani, after the venue also hosted the 2025 edition.

It will be the fourth time overall the ebt Finals are held in Italy — after Gaeta in 2017 and Isola delle Femmine in 2022 previously staged it.

What is the tournament format?

Teams will play a preliminary round with four groups of four teams in both the men's and women's competitions. The top three teams in each group will progress to the main round, while the fourth-ranked teams will play a consolation round to determine places 13 to 16.

The top four teams in each main round group will progress to the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarter-finals.

The exact playing schedule will be released soon.

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Who is competing in the ebt Finals 2026?

The top 16 men's and 16 women's teams from the European Beach Tour 2024/25 have qualified for Trapani, two more on both sides than last year.

ebt Finals 2026 — women's competition

Group A

  • ESP — CATS Playas de Fuengirola (previously CATS A.M. Team Almeria)
  • GBR — London GD
  • GER — Caipiranhas Bartenbach
  • ITA — Blue Team 

Group B

  • NED — Hiekka Hauskaa
  • HUN — CYEB Budakalász BH (previously Multichem Szentendrei NKE)
  • IRL — Niteroi Rugby FC
  • SUI — Wasserschloss Beachqueens

Group C

  • HUN — OVB Beach Girls
  • ESP — CBMP Ciudad De Málaga
  • POL — AZS AWF Warszawa 
  • SWE — Göteborg BHC

Group D

  • HUN — Red Velvet BHC
  • CRO — BHC Dubrava
  • POR — GRD Leça – Love Tiles
  • DEN — Copenhagen Beach

ebt Finals 2026 — men's competition

Group A

  • CRO — BHC Zagreb
  • GER — 12 Monkeys Köln BHC
  • FRA — Requins Affamés
  • ITA — Blue Team 

Group B

  • ESP — BMP Algeciras
  • HUN — Alba Fehérvár
  • POR — GRD Leça – Spar
  • LAT — C4H10 Melluzhi Jurmala

Group C

  • HUN — SC Squadra Buda
  • DEN — Aarhus Beach
  • SWE — Göteborg BHC
  • POR — AD do Porto - OSN

Group D

  • ESP — CBMP Ciudad De Málaga
  • NED — Rotterdam Handbal
  • IRL — Niteroi Rugby FC
  • CRO — BHC Harena

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What about the All-star Teams?

Like the outstanding players were awarded at the 2025 edition, the All-star Teams will be chosen once again at the ebt Finals 2026. Fans can vote for their top picks among six nominees in each of the three categories — MVP, goalkeeper and defender — for both the women's and men's competition.

Note that the ebt Finals 2026 All-star Teams also count towards the EHF Excellence Awards 2026, where the MVPs of the beach handball year will be crowned. Two greats of the sport, Asun Batista from Spain and Oliver Middell from Germany, were the winners of the EHF Excellence Awards 2025.

How to follow the ebt Finals 2026?

Watch all ebt Finals 2026 matches live on EHFTV with the day and tournament passes and follow the action on the dedicated Instagram channel.

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