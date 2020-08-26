ebt graces beaches in Bratislava and Moscow

Despite the continued travel restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, two tournaments on the ebt circuit took place last weekend and gave local teams a chance to shine.

On the sand in Bratislava, Slovakia, the first year of Petržalská plážovka event saw fine performances from 12 Slovakian and two Czech teams.

In the women’s event, first place went to Holky z Citrusie, thanks to their win over Slovakian outfit KANONIERKY in the final. Amatérky, also of Slovakia, completed the top three after win over Buchty.

In the men’s category, ebt teams took the first four places, the host nation provided the winner with LIMPOPO, a young team from Modra, prevailing in the final against Balon’s Gang to secure 150 ranking points. Langoše, also of Slovakia, finished in third. Czech team Coco Jumboo finished in fourth place to take the last available ebt points.

For a full rundown of the results and ranking click here.

From Russia with love

Despite a number of international teams unable to make it to Russia, the Moscow Grand Slam 2020 event went ahead – and that meant teams from Russia competed against one another in search of victory.

In the men’s event just one ebt team were able to secure points – three-time Beach Champions Cup winners and beach powerhouses SC-Ekaterinodar. However, Roman Kalashnikov and his team had to settle for second place, losing to Technolog-Spartak in the final. In the women’s event CSKA-2 took first place, with Universiet Izhevsk finishing as runners-up.

Full the rundown of rankings from Russia, click here.

And finally…

There’s no better version of handball to improve your fitness than beach handball and that’s why EHF Champions League Men participants Łomża Vive Kielce took to the sand this week ahead of the start of the new indoor season.

As the photographs show, the 2016 EHF Champions League winners clearly enjoyed their pre-season work-out at the beach.

Below: The best photos from the tournaments in Bratislava and Moscow.