Edwige: “We must own up and take responsibility”

Spanning nearly two decades, Béatrice Edwige’s career has been marked by success. The line player and defensive specialist has been a domestic champion in her native France four times, made the hat-trick of medals with the national team at the EHF EURO, the World Championship, and the Olympic Games, and was the All-star defender at the EHF EURO 2016.

However, Edwige did not expect the largest defeat in her handball career to come just at the start of the EHF Champions League season.

“I have never in my life lost a game by a margin of 20 goals,” says Edwige, after her FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria slumped into a 40:20 loss at SG BBM Bietigheim in last round’s Match of the Week.

It was an astonishing loss for the Hungarian powerhouse, their largest ever in the EHF Champions League. It made them go back to the drawing board ahead of another tough clash, another Match of the Week, against Brest Bretagne Handball – on Saturday at 16:00 CEST (live on EHFTV).

“There were many fans coming from Hungary to support us in that game, in their own time and for their own money. Therefore, what we showed on the court is unacceptable. We did not only lose the game, we lost ourselves. So, that was very, very tough to understand and a bitter pill to swallow,” says Edwige, who joined FTC in March 2022.

“The main thing we learnt from that loss is that we must own up and take responsibility for our own actions, because this is the only way we will be going forward. It is difficult, it needs work, but it can be done.”