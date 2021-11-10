Egyptians heating up the EHF Champions League

Of the current national squad, who else would have led the way to Europe but the iconic captain Ahmed Elahmar? Any Egyptian handball fan will loyally describe Elahmar as one of the greatest of all time, and he had his own stint in Europe — but it was a very short one, with SG Flensburg-Handewitt for a few months at the start of 2015 to replace an injured Holger Glandorf. Nevertheless, Elahmar got to raise one trophy — the German cup.

At 37, Elahmar was the oldest player in the national squad at Tokyo 2020. The slew of younger players joining the top European clubs in recent years well and truly represent a generation change and the future of Egyptian handball — and perhaps European club handball as well.

With one of the top men’s national teams in Africa consistently for decades, and a run of top 10 finishes at World Championships from 1995 to 2001 — including a semi-final appearance in 2001 — Egyptian men’s handball has never been short on talent. So why the recent influx into European clubs? And not just any European clubs, but in many cases the best of the best?

“When I arrived in Europe there were very few Egyptians and it also was extremely hard for a European club to sign an Egyptian player,” says Sanad, who is Nimes’ top scorer in the current edition of the European League. “We didn’t have a lot of exposure. The clubs didn’t see us a lot. If you were lucky they’d see you in the World Championship. Other than that there was nothing.

“I’m really happy with the transformation and that more Egyptians are coming into the European leagues because I believe that we do have a lot of great potential and great players who could really be top players in the handball world. I don’t know exactly the reason for the change but I can say that the few Egyptians who were in Europe gave a good example and gave confidence to European clubs so the clubs now were ready to take risks and sign Egyptians.

“Also, we have a young generation that’s coming really strong and I’m sure they’ll do big things,” adds Sanad, who outlines another important development: the more professional relationships with agents. When Sanad was first trying to come to Europe, he was contacting agents on Facebook and often did not receive a response let alone an offer. It took six years for him to secure his first place at a European club.