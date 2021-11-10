Koppang grasping surreal chance to face her idols

She scored six goals in her DELO EHF Champions League debut and since then, the success story that is Nina Koppang has simply continued.

On Sunday Metz Handball have to deal with the right back – something the 19-year-old is looking forward to.

“I have always just focused on getting better as a player but now when I get to play in the Champions League I understand how big it is,” says Nina Koppang.

Last season was Koppang’s first full season with the first team in IK Sävehof. One year later, she is testing herself in the DELO EHF Champions League for the first time. The talented left-hander made a huge impact in the first game, where the Swedes beat Krim at home.

“My start to the season was really great and in the game against Krim both myself and the team got to show just how good we really are. For me, it was great having the opportunity to play in that type of big game, says Koppang.

The right back has played like a really experienced player and not shown many signs of her young age. But she has been impressed by the players she and Sävehof has faced so far.

“I really look up to some of the players we have faced so far. I have seen them play with their national sides and to play against them now has been a bit surreal.

“But as a player I have never had very clear goals in that way. My goal has always been to develop and to get better. But when you play in the Champions League you understand how big it is. It is a different feeling for sure and I really enjoy it.”

When asked which players have been the coolest to play against so far, two names stand out among many potential answers.

“Stine Oftedal and Nora Mørk are two but I could name many more. And I feel that I have a long way to go to get to their level.”

Determined to work harder

Recently the coach for Sweden’s national team, Tomas Axnér, presented the players that will join the team in the upcoming World Championship in Spain. Koppang was named as a backup player.

“I had no idea that I would be a backup since I have been injured lately. But I am really happy about it and honoured to be one of four extra players.

“It motivates me just knowing how close I was to being part of the actual squad. That alone makes me work even harder and try to have as much quality in every training session as I possibly can to get to play for my country in a big tournament in the future,” says Koppang, who was also a talented underage football player and is the half-sister of Stina Blackstenius, who won Olympic silver with the Swedish women's football team, scoring five goals, and is on the Ballon d'Or shortlist this year.

The 19-year-old is already a part of the EHF Respect Your Talent program where she met one of her idols this past summer.

“Andrea Lekic held a presentation for us players and told us about the project. We got to learn how to deal with success and adversity. Then I got to play against her in the Champions League which was awesome.

“The next step for me is to continue to develop in the Swedish domestic league and take more responsibility. I don’t want to be seen just as a shooter so I need to broaden my game. And in the future it would be great to play abroad.

But first, the 19-year-old’s attention is this Sunday’s Match of the Week, where IK Sävehof hope to score an upset win against Metz Handball and consolidate their place in the top six in group B.