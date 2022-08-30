NT1 9794
EHF EURO

EHF amends playing schedule for EHF EURO 2022

NEWS: Throw-off times changed for final weekend matches at upcoming European Championship
30 August 2022, 17:00

The European Handball Federation has amended the playing schedule for the Women's EHF EURO 2022, played from 4-20 November in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

The bronze medal match on Sunday, 20 November will throw off at 17:45 hrs CET (instead of 14:45), the final has been moved to 20:30 hrs (instead of 17:30 hrs).

All remaining matches will be played as already scheduled and communicated.

The new playing schedule can be downloaded here.

