EHF Champions League 2023/24 match balls revealed

Claus Philipsen, purchase and development manager at SELECT Sport, said: "This ball is the first top quality ball in a gold design and with the well-known quality and extra soft grip from SELECT.

"The design incorporates the design of the coveted trophy of the EHF Champions League which elegantly blends in with the visual identity of the competition. We have been working closely together with EHF Marketing in the design process, and we are looking forward to seeing the ball in action for the first time at the EHF FINAL4 events."

Miguel Mateo, EHF director media, content & business intelligence, added: "The new design for the EHF Champions League ball is revolutionary in many ways. The great cooperation with SELECT, always looking for innovative solutions, made it possible to translate the premium character and the brand identity of our premium club competition on the surface of this golden ball. The distinctive pattern of the EHF Champions League trophy represents premium design and premium quality in the most fitting way.”

The new Champions League ball follows the unveiling of the new EHF European League ball by SELECT earlier this year.