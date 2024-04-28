Bietigheim celebrate first-ever win against Odense
SG BBM Bietigheim found the right recipe for the Danish teams. After eliminating Ikast in the play-offs, the German team beat Odense Håndbold in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/34 quarter-finals.
The home team had a blistering start, but Odense staged a comeback and never let Bietigheim loosen up, despite getting their hand on a seven-goal lead. Left wing Antje Döll and goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi lifted their teammates past Odense in crucial moments, giving their side a first-ever win against Odense.
We started really good, and the whole game was up and down for both teams. I'm super happy for the win, although I'm disappointed we didn't keep the seven-goal advantage. This was only the first half, we shouldn't think about the F4. We have to recover and analyse this match. I'm already excited for the next week.
It was a very tough match. We are very happy, the atmosphere was amazing. From the beginning we had a very good performance. It goes up and down, some mistakes for both teams. We're happy to win and have one week to prepare now. With four goals up we have a chance and this was our goal. We need a very good preparation this week.
Congrats to Bietigheim. Now it is four goals, it's possible to do in it the home match. We have some problems, but I hope that next week we know what the handball rules are. Today we had some decisions of the referees that I and the fans in the arena think, they don't know what the rules are. In the quarter-finals of the Champions League we deserve something better than that.