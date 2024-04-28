Bietigheim celebrate first-ever win against Odense

Bietigheim's persistence

This was the first time SG BBM Bietigheim found themselves in the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals and pitted sides with experienced Odense Håndbold, in their third placement among the top eight teams.

Two sides had already met in group A and both clashes went to the Danish side, winning 42:29 and 28:25. While Odense qualified directly to the quarter-finals, Bietigheim had to fight their way through the play-offs and they came out on top.

Bietigheim showed their persistence all the way, especially in the first leg of the quarter-finals and boosted by the strong support from the stands, they never gave up. With collective strength and a good performance by the goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi (11 saves), Bietigheim marched confidently on the home court even when the opponents were coming in close. Left wing Antje Döll, Bietigheim's second-top scorer, scored eight times, many in pivotal moments of the game.