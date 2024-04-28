280424

Bietigheim celebrate first-ever win against Odense

28 April 2024, 16:05

SG BBM Bietigheim found the right recipe for the Danish teams. After eliminating Ikast in the play-offs, the German team beat Odense Håndbold in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/34 quarter-finals.

The home team had a blistering start, but Odense staged a comeback and never let Bietigheim loosen up, despite getting their hand on a seven-goal lead. Left wing Antje Döll and goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi lifted their teammates past Odense in crucial moments, giving their side a first-ever win against Odense.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 30:26 (15:12)

  • Bietigheim's goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi had an outstanding start to the match with three saves out of five shots, helping her team to build an early 8:2 lead
  • Odense toughed in defence, closing BBM's attempts between half and insider defenders, thus helping Rebecca Reinhardt between the posts to catch up with Moreschi
  • when the away team tied the output (9:9) from the 21st minute it looked like we were going to have a completely new match, but Antje Döll became BBM's hero widening the gap to 17:12
  • the biggest lead Bietigheim had was by seven (23:16), but it took only seven minutes for the Danish side to close the gap again to three
  • Antje Döll with eight goals and Kaba Gassama Cissokho with six led Bietigheim, Andrea Hansen scored the same amount for Odense
  • the German team have leverage ahead of the second leg - whichever club manages to qualify for the EHF FINAL4, it would be their historic final tournament appearance; BBM previously won the EHF European League in 2021/22

 

Bietigheim's persistence

This was the first time SG BBM Bietigheim found themselves in the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals and pitted sides with experienced Odense Håndbold, in their third placement among the top eight teams.

Two sides had already met in group A and both clashes went to the Danish side, winning 42:29 and 28:25. While Odense qualified directly to the quarter-finals, Bietigheim had to fight their way through the play-offs and they came out on top.

Bietigheim showed their persistence all the way, especially in the first leg of the quarter-finals and boosted by the strong support from the stands, they never gave up. With collective strength and a good performance by the goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi (11 saves), Bietigheim marched confidently on the home court even when the opponents were coming in close. Left wing Antje Döll, Bietigheim's second-top scorer, scored eight times, many in pivotal moments of the game.

We started really good, and the whole game was up and down for both teams. I'm super happy for the win, although I'm disappointed we didn't keep the seven-goal advantage. This was only the first half, we shouldn't think about the F4. We have to recover and analyse this match. I'm already excited for the next week.
Inger Smits
Centre back, SG BBM Bietigheim
It was a very tough match. We are very happy, the atmosphere was amazing. From the beginning we had a very good performance. It goes up and down, some mistakes for both teams. We're happy to win and have one week to prepare now. With four goals up we have a chance and this was our goal. We need a very good preparation this week.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, SG BBM Bietigheim
Congrats to Bietigheim. Now it is four goals, it's possible to do in it the home match. We have some problems, but I hope that next week we know what the handball rules are. Today we had some decisions of the referees that I and the fans in the arena think, they don't know what the rules are. In the quarter-finals of the Champions League we deserve something better than that.
Ole Gjekstad
Head coach, Odense Håndbold
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 51
