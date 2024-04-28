Sako powers Metz to a valuable victory in Romania

Hatadou Sako's day

It was a strong performance by the French goalkeeper in Polyvalent Hall - Ioan Kunst Ghermanescu in Bucuresti even though CSM showed fighting spirit and pushed the limit as much as they could. Metz's goalkeeper ended the day with 18 saves out of 40 attempts, rounding up 45 per cent save efficiency.

Sako's passionate support was especially important when her teammates were not utilising the given advantage after hasty attacks or when CSM narrowed the gap as the final buzzer was approaching. It is no wonder Sako is currently the best goalkeeper in the competition with the biggest number of saves (489) at 36,81 per cent efficiency. If CSM want to make a comeback in France a week later, they will have to find a better way through Metz's defence.