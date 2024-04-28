Sako powers Metz to a valuable victory in Romania
French powerhouse Metz Handball clinched a 27:24 away win against CSM Bucuresti in the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals on Sunday. In a high-pressure game with trading leads, Metz Handball stepped up a gear in the last 10 minutes of the game and have good ground ahead of the rematch on their home soil.
It was a tight game. Until Metz created a gap in the second half, the lead was switching. Our margin to progress is big, we can feel that. Our preparation for this game was short, so we will be better prepared, fresher in our bodies and minds for the game in France. We believe in ourselves. It will be very close, every ball will matter.
Metz took advantage of our weaknesses in defence, we struggled in attack in some periods. Still, I'm happy that we were able to close it down to only three goals. We have a lot to change, if we can do that we have a good chance in France. We will be ready for a fight.
I’m happy but to be honest I don’t really care about the end result! We just wanted to play good and we did! Now we just need to stay focused. We are not yet through to the Final4 and we have one more game to play at home.
It’s just the first game, we still have one more to go. It was an amazing atmosphere and it was very nice to play in front of the Bucharest fans. I think it will be a tough game in Metz as well!