Sako powers Metz to a valuable victory in Romania

EHF / Danijela Vekić
28 April 2024, 17:55

French powerhouse Metz Handball clinched a 27:24 away win against CSM Bucuresti in the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals on Sunday. In a high-pressure game with trading leads, Metz Handball stepped up a gear in the last 10 minutes of the game and have good ground ahead of the rematch on their home soil.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 24:27 (14:15)

  • Metz were off to a good start, but despite Hatadou Sako's outstanding performance between the posts (47 per cent save efficiency in the first half) they were never up by more than two
  • CSM's star Cristina Neagu netted her sixth in the game to bring her side to the first lead in the game (10:9)
  • teams were trading leads for almost 20 minutes of the second half with strong defences on both sides, never faltering
  • Metz's Chloé Valentini scored three decisive goals in the closing stages of the game, out of her total seven, fuelling a new gap between the teams
  • Sako stayed on the same level of excellence, saving 18 CSM's attempts
  • apart from Valentini, Kristina Jörgensen and Sarah Bouktit were also important for Metz with seven goals each; Cristina Neagu was once again the leader of her side with nine goals, bringing her overall EHF Champions League Women tally to 1,126 goals 
  • this was CSM's third defeat at home this season in CL
  • CSM and Metz also met in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 quarter-finals, with both of them qualifying for the EHF FINAL4 on a 54:48 aggregate win

Hatadou Sako's day

It was a strong performance by the French goalkeeper in Polyvalent Hall - Ioan Kunst Ghermanescu in Bucuresti even though CSM showed fighting spirit and pushed the limit as much as they could. Metz's goalkeeper ended the day with 18 saves out of 40 attempts, rounding up 45 per cent save efficiency.

Sako's passionate support was especially important when her teammates were not utilising the given advantage after hasty attacks or when CSM narrowed the gap as the final buzzer was approaching. It is no wonder Sako is currently the best goalkeeper in the competition with the biggest number of saves (489) at 36,81 per cent efficiency. If CSM want to make a comeback in France a week later, they will have to find a better way through Metz's defence.

It was a tight game. Until Metz created a gap in the second half, the lead was switching. Our margin to progress is big, we can feel that. Our preparation for this game was short, so we will be better prepared, fresher in our bodies and minds for the game in France. We believe in ourselves. It will be very close, every ball will matter.
Adrian Vasile
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
Metz took advantage of our weaknesses in defence, we struggled in attack in some periods. Still, I'm happy that we were able to close it down to only three goals. We have a lot to change, if we can do that we have a good chance in France. We will be ready for a fight.
Emilie Arntzen
Left back, CSM Bucuresti
I’m happy but to be honest I don’t really care about the end result! We just wanted to play good and we did! Now we just need to stay focused. We are not yet through to the Final4 and we have one more game to play at home.
Emanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
It’s just the first game, we still have one more to go. It was an amazing atmosphere and it was very nice to play in front of the Bucharest fans. I think it will be a tough game in Metz as well!
Kristina Jörgensen
Centre back, Metz Handball
