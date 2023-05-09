This is me: Stefan Lövgren

Alongside being a handball professional in Gothenburg I could do my job. I was a sales manager for fax and copy machines, and I could combine both jobs perfectly. My wife had a good job, and for my development as a handball player, those years at Redbergslids were perfect. There was no need to leave this club as early as possible. What was good for me might be completely different to others.

In contrast to today, when many top players go abroad at the age of 19 or 20, I was 27 years old when I left Sweden to start something new in Germany. My first club was TV Niederwürzbach, a great club with great people on and off the court. It was a pity that the club had financial problems, so I was there only for one season, and had to leave in 1999.

In the end, this forced change was the biggest luck I could have had in my life – I got an offer from THW Kiel, and I played with my Swedish friends Magnus Wislander and Staffan Olsson and many more great players in a great club. Nobody could guess at that moment that I would stay at Kiel for 10 years and that I would become the team captain of an outstanding team. It was a highly successful period: we were seven times German champions, four times German cup winners, four times Champions League finalists, and lifted this coveted trophy in 2007, one of the best experiences in my whole career.