EHF Champions League experience better than ever

As 2021 draws to a close, the experiences in the men’s and women’s EHF Champions League for handball fans across the globe in the first four months since the competitions’ start has been a huge hit on and off the court.

One of the biggest accomplishments has been the experience at matches as fans were able to return to arenas to enjoy the entertainment week in, week out. Since throw off in September has been the fact that all 144 matches scheduled in the EHF Champions League have been played despite of the pandemic’s continuous challenges to the organisation of pan-European sport.

Meanwhile, those supporters immersed in the games on television from the comfort of their own home have been treated to what has been a dramatic start to the campaign. The competition on court could not be closer with the race to reach both EHF FINAL4s set to go down to the wire.

The action has been seen by millions around the globe thanks to the huge interest in the competition with games being broadcast by 37 official broadcasters in more than 60 territories.

With the media and marketing partnership with Infront and DAZN Group that started last year, the development of digital keeps evolving. As a result, digital reach is up 75 per cent in comparison with the numbers from 2020/21 with a total reach of 250 million recorded in the first four months of the season.

David Szlezak, Managing Director EHF Marketing, said: “We could not have wished for a better start to this season as we enter 2022 in a hugely exciting point in the competition’s history.

“The teams battling it out on the court each week have made it brilliant entertainment for handball fans across the world – a fact strengthened by the levels of digital engagement.”

Markus Glaser, EHF Chief Sports Officer, said: “We must also thank all competing clubs and players for their skill, passion and dedication in order to not only produce such a high level of performance but to ensure that every single match has been able to go ahead. In times of Covid-19 this is no mean feat and it is testament to our clubs for ensuring we have played every scheduled match.”

The future looks bright for 2022

The season to date has also seen several successful special activations, with the Match of the Week continuing to deliver first class handball to fans across the globe. Every MOTW has seen specially curated content produced, including two digital activations: Breakfast for Champions sponsored by Gorenje in the EHF Champions League Men and the DELO Superfan in DELO EHF Champions League.

With an exciting second half of the season due to restart in the new year, fans can already guarantee themselves a seat courtside for the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne. A limited allocation of tickets remain on sale for what promises to be the most dramatic conclusion of the EHF Champions League in recent history. To find out more regarding tickets, click here. Meanwhile tickets for the DELO EHF FINAL4 will be available from 1 February.

The DELO EHF Champions League is first to resume in 2022, with the first games set to throw off on Saturday 8 January, continuing on Sunday 9 January, while the men set foot on court again after the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 with games on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 February.