Job vacancy: EHF Master Plan Manager

The European Handball Federation has developed an ambitious long-term strategic plan – the European Handball Master Plan: Seven Players for the Future – which aims to grow the sport its community (more players, coaches, officials, managers, volunteers, fans etc.) and to position handball as the most attractive team sport in Europe.

Five clear targets for the plan have been set through to 2027:

Be the No.1 indoor team sport in Europe; Create the optimal environment for playing the game; Establish ‘handball for life’ Reach and engage more people Increase the commercial value of the sport.

With a significant investment foreseen over the next five years, the Master Plan will see the development of a range of new projects on the level of the EHF and that of the national federations. The plan will be delivered across seven pillars: the game; highlight events; fan appeal; grassroots growth; good governance; strengthening network and commercial success.

The EHF is now looking to recruit an 'EHF Master Plan Manager' to drive the further development of the plan and to manage and coordinate the new 'EHF 360' support programme for national federations. This is a newly created position and offers the right candidate a unique opportunity to shape the future of handball in Europe.



The position, based within the Strategic Business Department and reporting directly to the EHF Secretary General, will involve extensive coordination with internal departments including Sport and Game Services, Business Development and Marketing, Media and Communications as well as national federations and external partners.



Key duties and responsibilities

Drive the development of the EHF Master Plan project in close cooperation with key senior internal stakeholders

Create and coordinate project planning processes, including road map, milestones, KPIs, budget and reporting to ensure the successful delivery of the plan

Coordination and initiation of Master Plan projects on an EHF-level in close cooperation with internal departments and technical commissions

Development, implementation and delivery of the ‘EHF 360’ programme, working with national federations to ensure growth of sport across the seven pillars

Creation of federation-level growth programmes on the basis of detailed analysis and in close coordination with internal departments and a network of external handball, marketing, digital and technical experts

Provide regular updates and reports on progress of Master Plan, the growth of the sport and ROI

Experience

Background and previous experience working in a handball federation, a major team sport or an international sports environment

5+ years' experience, relevant qualifications and proven track record in a business development, project management or sports development role

Key competencies

Knowledge and expertise across the seven pillars of the Master Plan incl.: the game, major events, digital, sports fandom, grassroots development, work of federations, sponsorship, marketing and commercial aspects

Understanding of the organisation and needs of sport on a national federation level from emerging nations through to top nations

Project management skills, incl. working with software programs such as Jira

Strong communication skills and ability to work across different cultures

Fluency in spoken and written English essential, competency in German and other European languages an advantage

Self-starter with ability to drive projects forward

Excellent communication skills and ability to work across different nationalities and cultures

Ability to multi-task efficiently and work under pressure

Stress resistant and solution-orientated

About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of leading handball competitions including the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of the federation’s duties includes the organisation of major competitions and events as well as the development game including grassroots development and education.

Applications

The EHF invites you to submit your CV and motivation letter in English to: application@eurohandball.com. Closing date is 10 January 2022.