EHF Champions League group phase throw-off times finalised

Throw-off times for the opening 10 rounds in next season’s EHF Champions League group phases have been announced.

Handball fans can now mark in their diaries the timings of when matches will be played in the opening phases of the men’s and women’s competitions.

In the DELO EHF Champions League, which throws off on Saturday 12 September, the first scheduled match in Europe’s elite club competition sees Rostov-Don host Metz Handball. The group A match in Russia gets under way at 16:00 CEST (17:00 local time).

Later on the same day, five-time champions and 2019 winners Györi Audi ETO KC get their campaign up and running with a trip to Moscow to face CSKA. Throw-off time is at 18:00 CEST.

The EHF Champions League Men 2021/21 campaign begins on Wednesday 16 September, with two matches throwing off simultaneously.

HC Meshkov Brest welcome 2019 champions HC Vardar 1961 to Belarus for a 18:45 CEST start, while in Slovenia, RK Celje Pivonarna Lasko meet Aalborg Handbold.

All throw-off times are subject to change.

Visit the fixture pages for men and women to see the full list, or alternatively, download the pdf documents containing further information below.