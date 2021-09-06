EHF Champions League stages free-to-air comeback in Germany

A new cooperation agreement between DAZN, rights-holder for the EHF Champions League in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and ServusTV Germany will see several matches of Europe’s premier club handball competition also broadcast free-to-air by ServusTV.

The announcement comes just nine days before Europe’s best handball teams will take to the courts again for the start of the 2021/22 season.

The first match broadcast by Servus TV Germany will feature German champions THW Kiel as they open their campaign in Belarus with a match against HC Meshkov Brest on 15 September.

DAZN continues to show all EHF Champions League Men matches with German participation as well as selected of the competition. The sports streaming service holds the rights for the EHF Champions League until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Infront and DAZN Group are exclusive media and marketing partners for EHF and EHF Marketing as part of a 10-year partnership that started in July 2020.

The EHF Champions League matches shown by ServusTV Germany in 2021

15 September at 18:45: HC Meshkov Brest vs THW Kiel

22 September at 20:45: THW Kiel vs Elverum Handball

29 September at 20:45: SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball

13 October at 18:45: THW Kiel vs HC PPD Zagreb

21 October at 18:45: Telekom Veszprém HC vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

27 October at 20:45: HC Vardar 196 vs THW Kiel

18 November at 18:45: THW Kiel vs Aalborg Håndbold

24 November at 18:45: Aalborg Håndbold vs THW Kiel

1 December at 18:45: HC Motor vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

9 December at 18:45: Pick Szeged vs THW Kiel

All timings CEST/CET